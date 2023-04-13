To evaluate and improve the city's wastewater collection system, KSA Engineers will take on contracts for projects in Tyler.
The contracts, which will be funded through bonds, will include $202,700 for the Earl Campbell Gravity Sewer Main project; $250,000 for the Charleston Lift Station Rehabilitation project, and $75,000 for the Bellwood, Shackleford and Brooks Lift Station and Force Main Evaluation project.
"Lift stations and force mains are critical components of the city's wastewater collection system," said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. "Wastewater is conveyed to lift stations and then pumped to one of the city's wastewater treatment plants."
The existing Earl Campbell lift station, which was built in 2011, and its equipment, will be replaced by the Earl Campbell Gravity Sewer Main project, as a new gravity sewer line.
The project will consist of constructing approximately 2,250 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer main in private utility easements to convey the wastewater to an existing gravity sewer line.
The improvements will be included in one construction contract that is anticipated to be six months long and cost approximately $646,130.
The project is estimated to start construction in January 2024 and be completed by July 2024, according to the press release.
To deal with an aging infrastructure, the Charleston Lift Station Rehabilitation project will provide necessary rehabilitation and improvements at the Charleston Lift Station, which was built in 2000.
Upgrades will include the installation of new submersible pumps, wet well repairs and rehabilitation, site piping improvements, site and access improvements, fencing improvements, replacement of deteriorated electrical and controls, and installation of an automatic transfer switch and diesel standby generator.
The improvements will be included in one construction contract that is anticipated to be nine months long and cost approximately $929,852.50. The project is estimated to start construction in January 2024 and be completed by October 2024.
This evaluation of the City of Tyler's Bellwood, Shackleford, and Brooks Lift Station will refine scopes and develop opinions of probable project costs, priorities, and schedules for each lift station.