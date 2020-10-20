Lula Mae Bryant Bickerdike York has a century-long story of love, kindness and patience.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1920 to parents Jim and Nancy Bryant in Tyler, and on Tuesday she reach the 100-year milestone. She now lives her daughter, Sandra Morton, and her family in Tyler.
Morton said her mom is the most easy-going person she's met. York is so patient and calm that in the days to leading up to becoming a centenarian she said it was "no big deal, just another birthday."
She is flexible person that never complains.
"She says she's just here on Earth until the Lord calls her back," Morton said.
Lula grew up in the Tyler area and graduated from Tyler High in 1940. During World War II, she worked at a manufacturing plant called Sledge's on North Broadway Ave. making jackets for the enlisted men.
And, as her full name shows, she was married twice in what is somewhat a unique love story.
Lula was dating Coy York - her eventual second husband - before he went off to war, but when he was captured, people believed he didn't survive.
Lula then met James A. Bickerdike and they married on July 1, 1944. They had one daughter, Sandra. Bickerdike later passed away in 1977.
Both Lula and Coy, who ultimately survived, somehow found each other again years after the war and death of their spouses.
With her daughter's approval, Lula and Coy got married in Las Vegas in 1980 and they were together until his death in 2009.
While Sandra calls the story of her mom's marriages a "neat love story," Morton said Lula doesn't think it's that special.
Lula often tells stories of growing up in Tyler.
She and her siblings would walk two miles to and from school every day from their home on Old Henderson Highway to Bonner Elementary. As a young child, Lula recalls going into Tyler with her family on Mud Creek on Highway 64 in a covered wagon.
Morton said Lula has always given one of the soundest pieces of advice: stay positive.
"That's her main advice," Morton said. "(That,) and always look at the sunny side of life."
Lula grew up with three brothers and three sisters, who she all outlived. But longevity is nothing new to Lula's family, as her mother lived to be nearly 101, Morton said.
Lula also has a trusty companion, her 13-year-old Chihuahua, Carmen, always by her side.
Morton said Carmen is her mom's "body guard, constant companion and baby."
Morton said it's a great blessing that she still has a mother, noting she's one of the few of her high school classmates to still have their mother alive.
"She's enriched my life a lot," Morton said. "She still tries to tell me what to do."
As a mom, Lula is caring and over the years, she served as homeroom mother and Parent-Teacher Association officer during Morton's years at Chapel Hill ISD.
"She was the one with the camera and took all the pictures of the schoolmates," Morton said.
For hobbies, Lula loves to color, read books and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Morton said there are plans for a family get-together and fish fry – Lula's favorite – this Saturday.