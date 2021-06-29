A Tyler woman died Monday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 110.
Christina Michelle Saenz, 44, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage south of SH-110, while at the same time, the David McDonald, 85, of Hideaway, was driving a 2014 Toyota Sienna northbound on the same road.
Saenz turned east, directly into the path of the McDonald's vehicle and she was struck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Saenz was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where she later died. McDonald was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
The crash remains under investigation.