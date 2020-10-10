Editor’s note: Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, which raises awareness of mental health issues and supports mental health services. The following article contains reporting on suicide. If you or a loved one are in need of help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
A mental health problem can be written off as many things — just emotions, only anger issues, or simply sadness, but Tyler life coach Von Gretshun Smith-Gross wants people to take their issues seriously and to dig deeper to find healing through setting goals and living with a purpose.
After an attempt to take her own life and two trips to a local behavioral health center, Smith-Gross, 40, discovered her own life’s purpose to help others, and now she operates a free life coach ministry from her home called Surviving on Purpose.
Smith-Gross’s mental health spiral began in 2016 triggered by the loss of her infant grandson Bryson to osteogenesis imperfecta, a condition that affects the bones, easily causing fractures. His bones were fractured 27 times at birth, in addition to injuries he sustained in utero. He lived for two months.
Even though Smith-Gross was a licensed vocational pediatric nurse, she didn’t immediately recognize the mental illness she and her teenage daughter who birthed Bryon faced after his death.
“My daughter started having mental health issues with depression,” Smith-Gross said, “I also started experiencing my own mental illness disorders not realizing that throughout my life I had dealt with some anxiety and depression but didn’t really know to call it that, even with me being in the healthcare field.”
When her daughter survived a suicide attempt, Smith-Goss felt helpless not knowing how to console her. Then a year later Smith-Goss tried to end her own life by taking over 50 pills in her bathroom.
“It’s by the grace of God I survived,” she said. “I knew exactly what I was doing. It did not work, so I am here.”
A year later, in 2018, she found herself still hurting emotionally. As a nurse with 16 years experience, she struggled with being the one who needed help since her job as a nurse and a mother meant her normal role was to be the helper. Eventually she called a suicide hotline and checked herself in a behavioral health center. She left the center on New Year’s Eve feeling like a new person with a new perspective on life.
“I came out no longer just existing, but I came out to live,” she said. “I came out a survivor with a purpose to fight. I realized that I was dealing with something much deeper and I needed to go beyond the surface. I realized I had been dealing with anxiety and depression most of my life.”
She says the difference was allowing herself to become vulnerable. “I opened myself up and allowed the therapy to really take place,” she said.
At her nonprofit, Surviving on Purpose, she encourages her clients to be vulnerable as well. She says that even though admitting one’s problems can hurt, telling the truth can also heal.
Smith-Goss is now a certified holistic life coach whose goal is to help others struggling with negative perspectives on life. She stresses an approach to mental health that focuses on growing from narrow-minded thinking to open-minded thinking. She works with her clients on setting short-term and long-term goals, facing the realities of their current situation, brainstorming positive options to solve problems, and creating an action plan towards goals. Her services are free, and she sees clients of all ages.
Smith-Goss notes that a limiting or negative mindset can begin as early as age six when children start comparing themselves to others and forming their own identities. Some children might pick up on negative behaviors of parents or those around them. Some children might grow up not knowing all the options they have in life to forge their own path.
“We can truly become whatever it is we want to become regardless of the issues we face,” she said. She stresses that anyone can make the change toward better mental health, as her own journey didn’t begin until she was 36 years old.
The year 2020 has brought additional challenges to people. Smith-Goss suggests being proactive with children and teenagers right now who are living through both the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessing a civil rights movement spurred by the death of Black men by police.
“How do we explain what’s going on to our babies?” she said, “They see so much going on right now with race, with hate, with killings, with the pandemic, all of these things are shaping their identities.”
The pandemic halted life for millions of people around the world, from people being forced to lose their jobs or to work from home or furlough.
“Sometimes I feel like the pandemic came and did something great because now we have to truly seek who we are,” she said. “Life was so busy before, but now you have time to sit and think. Is my time really being used wisely here? Could I be doing something else with my time? Am I just existing or am I living?”
Smith-Goss says that having a support system in times likes these is important. While she feels rejuvenated and successful after each session with a client, she still has her days where anxiety and depression take center stage in her life, but for those days, she has the support of her husband and adult children to lean on.
“If you asked me 10 years ago if I’d ever be a life coach, I’d say, no, I’m a nurse, and that’s good enough,” she said, noting that a limiting mindset such as that pushes away any room for growth in life.
As she works with her clients, she describes her role as a coach on the sidelines.
“You come to me, and we talk about running this play,” she said, “I’m hyping you up, and I’m saying I see your abilities, I see your capability, so you do this, but I’ll be over here on the sideline watching you. I’m going to have your back. I can’t do it for you, but I can be here to coach you through it...That’s how I look at myself, and, man, I wish I had that for myself when I was in my teens.”