A Tyler woman is dead after a fiery car crash in Smith County on Sunday afternoon.
Marcy S. Turner, 22, died after her vehicle caught on fire after running off the road, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.
Around 1:49 p.m. Sunday, Turner's car was traveling east on County Road 334, about 5 miles southwest of Winona, when it ran into the south barrow ditch. Turner overcorrected, crossed back over the road, and entered the north barrow ditch in "an uncontrolled skid," according to DPS.
Turner's car flipped and caught on fire, DPS stated.