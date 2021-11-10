A Tyler woman and a 14-year-old Chapel Hill ISD freshman were killed after a five-vehicle wreck Tuesday on Texas Highway 31, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and school officials.
DPS spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said the crash occurred on Texas 31 four miles east of the city of Tyler just after 3 p.m.
Julia R. Martinez, 33, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima on Texas 31, died on the scene along with a 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in her car, according to DPS.
A Chapel Hill ISD spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Fernando Martinez, a ninth-grader at Chapel Hill High School, was the teen killed in the wreck.
In a message to the school district community, Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean said the loss has affected CHISD deeply.
"As I have said before, every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all," Dean said. "We all should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings."
Dean said district staff implemented a plan focused on helping students and their families get back to regular learning and everyday activities.
Counseling is available to students who need it, and there is support at each campus, he said.
"We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow, and we encourage you to do the same," Dean said. "Thank you for your support of our school system as we work together to cope with Fernando’s death. We know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the family."
The DPS investigators' preliminary report showed Julia Martinez was driving east on Texas 31, followed by the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche. At the same time, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Texas 31, followed by the driver of a 2017 Ford F-150.
According to DPS, Julia Martinez slowed for an unknown reason, which caused the Ford F-150 to take evasive action. The Ford sideswiped the Altima as it passed on its right side.
The Chevrolet Avalanche then struck the Altima from behind, causing the Altima to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by the Dodge Ram. The Chevrolet Avalanche then went into the westbound lane, where the Avalanche struck the 2017 Ford F-150, DPS said.
The driver of the 2007 Dodge Ram, Dillon M. Dowdy, 30, of Tyler, and the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, Tanya R. Garza, 36, of Van, were taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
The driver of the 2013 Ford F-150, John Kincheloe, 32, of Tyler, and the driver of the 2017 Ford F-150, Billy Walker, Jr., 48, of Tyler, did not appear to have any injuries, DPS stated.