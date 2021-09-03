Within a year, Carolyn “Sally” Atwood’s words have become garbled and her weight has dropped by 35 pounds as she now begins to have trouble swallowing and choking on food and water.
Since being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known commonly as ALS, in October last year, Atwood’s condition has progressively worsened.
At 63, the Tyler woman is a wife, sister, mom of four and nana to eight grandchildren trying to find more forms of treatment or a cure.
“My symptoms began in April (2020), with an emotional outburst, drooping of my top lip, twitching under my tongue and occasional slurring,” she said. “By the end of the summer, my
voice and the slurring were becoming worse.”
Prior to being diagnosed, she didn’t realize how “rapid and unforgiving” the disease is.
Despite the circumstances, Atwood has found purpose, drive and a mission rather than falling into despair. She’s advocating for legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate that could increase ALS research and allow for more clinical trials for treatment.
The two pieces of proposed legislation, S.1813 in the Senate and H.R.3537 in the House, are labeled as Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (or ACT for ALS). The bills, which are each co-sponsored by Republicans and Democrats, would establish grant programs to fund promising therapies for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Atwood wants to see more representatives and senators sponsor the bills, and she’s asking people to contact their elected officials in Congress.
“The sooner it’s passed, the quicker I will have access to drugs that can treat this horrific disease,” she said. “I have not had any treatment because there are none out there that are available to ALS patients. The worse I get the more complex it is for me to get into a clinical trial because I can no longer swallow medications. Being able to try the latest medications would open so many doors for me.”
Atwood added she's in the process of testing for a clinical trial, but she doesn’t know yet if she'll be accepted.
Through the proposed bills, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would be able to award grants to eligible entities to facilitate patients' access to investigational drugs to diagnose or treat ALS.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give grants to public and private entities to cover the costs of research and development of drugs that diagnose or treat ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
A public-private partnership for neurodegenerative diseases would be established by HHS between the National Institutes of Health, the FDA, and at least one eligible entity (a higher education institution or a nonprofit organization).
The partnership would support the development and regulatory review of drugs that address ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases.
On its website, the FDA would also publish a five-year action plan to foster the development of drugs that improve or extend the lives of people living with rare neurodegenerative diseases.
ACT For ALS would give a large group of people with ALS the right to try and pursue clinical trials, Atwood said. She and others are hoping the bills will go to the floor for a vote in October.
ACT For ALS in the House has 315 bipartisan congressional co-sponsors and in the Senate, there are 15 bipartisan co-sponsors, according to the U.S. Congress website.
Currently, neither Texas Sens. John Cornyn nor Ted Cruz has sponsored the Senate bill.
Cornyn’s Texas Press Secretary Murphy McCollough said in a statement that Cornyn is still reviewing the legislation, but he supports the ongoing work and research to find a cure for ALS.
McCullough said Cornyn has been supportive of funding for the National Institutes of Health. For example, last year, Cornyn supported the budget that ensured the NIH received $560 million for the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies Initiative, which maps the human brain and improves understanding of neurological diseases like ALS.
The House bill has 16 Texas congressional sponsors, including U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Canton, who represents Texas' fifth congressional district which encompasses Dallas, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Anderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties. U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has not sponsored the bill yet.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph reached out to Gooden, Gohmert and Cruz for comment, but they could not immediately be reached.
Atwood said these bills give her great hope for a potential cure in the future. In general, she wants people to know that ALS is 100% fatal without any cure or treatments.
According to the ALS Association, the average survival time for a person with ALS is between two to five years but some may live five, 10 or more years. The progression of the disease and symptoms also vary among those diagnosed.
Atwood noted there are many promising drugs in Phase 3 of the FDA clinical research that have shown efficacy and safety, but ALS patients like herself don’t have access to these trials.
According to the FDA, Phase 3 trials involved 300 to 3,000 volunteers who have the disease or condition to determine efficacy and monitoring of adverse reactions. These bills would expand access to clinical trials.
“We have no future without this bill. The ALS Association recently said they pledge to have a cure for ALS by 2030. Most ALS patients alive today will be dead in 2030,” she said. “ALS patients do not have that kind of time. I will rejoice the day we are given what we need to have a fighting chance. The day we are allowed access to life-saving drugs.”
Atwood said she prays every night to God to provide wisdom and knowledge to the doctors and researchers to find a cure for ALS.
“I also pray that the FDA will make changes for ALS and other neurodegenerative patients because they are blocking the path to get these medications out to the patients,” Atwood said. “I do not want to be a burden to my family or to see the pain in their eyes because they know they can’t help me. I have never taken my life for granted. I will not start now.”
She said one of her granddaughters, Ansley, 7, lives next door and serves as her helper. Ansley asks questions about her grandmother's health, and she has become Atwood's translator due to ALS-related speech impairment.
"We used to whistle together, read books, sing to songs on the radio, but now that I have ALS and can no longer whistle, sing and my speech is so bad that If I talk really slow and she can sometimes understand me," Atwood said. "She goes with me to run errands and I take her to the movies or McDonald's. Most people can’t understand my speech, she tells the clerks at the stores and drive-thru window what I’m saying."
Atwood tells her granddaughter that doctors and researchers are trying to find a cure. Atwood hopes to tell Ansley that she has a fighting chance.