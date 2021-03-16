A Tyler woman was arrested last Friday night for allegedly shooting her fiancé in his rear end.
Lauren Shea Castle, 36, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 12. She was booked into the Smith County Jail and released on a $100,000 bond.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said there was a disturbance between Castle and her fiancé in the 2900 block of Dinah Lane.
Erbaugh said the argument led to some property damage and she then pulled out a pistol and shot the fiancé in the rear end.
The man was taken to the hospital and he is stable condition, Erbaugh said.