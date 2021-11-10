A Tyler woman and her 14-year-old passenger were killed after a five-vehicle wreck on Texas Highway 31 Tuesday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said the crash occurred on Texas 31 four miles east of the city of Tyler just after 3 p.m.
The DPS investigators' preliminary report showed Julia R. Martinez, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima east on Texas 31, followed by the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.
At the same time, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Texas 31, followed by the driver of a 2017 Ford F-150.
According to DPS, Martinez slowed for an unknown reason, which caused the Ford F-150 to take evasive action. The Ford sideswiped the Altima as it passed on its right side.
The Chevrolet Avalanche then struck the Altima from behind, causing the Altima to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by the Dodge Ram. The Chevrolet Avalanche then went into the westbound lane, where the Avalanche struck the 2017 Ford F-150, DPS said.
Martinez and her 14-year-old male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler, DPS said.
The driver of the 2007 Dodge Ram, Dillon M. Dowdy, 30, of Tyler, and the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, Tanya R. Garza, 36, of Van, were both transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
The driver of the 2013 Ford F-150, John Kincheloe, 32, of Tyler, and the driver of the 2017 Ford F-150, Billy Walker, Jr., 48, of Tyler, did not show to have any injuries, DPS stated.