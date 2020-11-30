When people stop by a Whataburger in Tyler Tuesday evening, part of their purchase could help a child's Christmas dreams come true.
From 5 to 7 p.m. at any of the 10 Whataburger locations, 50% of all purchases will go toward the costs of gifts for The Tyler Patrolman's Association's annual Blue Santa shopping event.
The fundraiser is entitled "Oh! What-A-Night."
The Tyler Patrolman's Association hosts the annual shopping spree at Walmart for kids who are chosen by local law enforcement officers.
The event first began in Tyler in 2007, and since then relationships have been built across the East Texas area.
Chuck Boyce, a community response officer with the Tyler Police Department said the event brings joy and happiness to both the kids and officers.
"It's everything for them (the kids)," Boyce said. "Without us, they weren't going to get anything. Those smiles and joy — it's everything. It opens your eyes."
He said officers will often help kids in the community with clothing and backpacks throughout the year. During Blue Santa, children are given a gift card and paired with officers to buy anything the child wants.
This year, the shopping will be divided into two locations and days.
On Dec. 8, a group of officers and kids will go to the Walmart located at 5050 Troup Highway. On Dec. 10, the officers and kids will go to the Walmart at 450 SSE Loop 323.
Boyce said it's also great to see the kids be generous and pick out gifts for their siblings or parents.
The locations for Tuesday's fundraisers are the Whataburgers at 1739 S. Beckham Ave, 6288 N. U.S. Highway 271, 5916 Old Jacksonville Highway, 12445 Highway 64 East in Chapel Hill, 2215 W. Gentry Parkway, 12405 Highway 155 South, 6849 S. Broadway Ave, 1717 SSE Loop 323, 5003 Troup Highway and 345 SSW Loop 323.
Those interested in donating to Blue Santa, can visit tylerbluesanta.firstresponderprocessing.com.
As of Monday evening, slightly over $1,000 has been raised for Tyler's Blue Santa out of a total goal of $18,000.