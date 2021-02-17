The city of Tyler has issued a boil water notice due to low water pressure levels.
On Wednesday, the city of Tyler stated that due to rolling blackouts at the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station, the water treatment plant at Lake Palestine is offline. The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant remains online and it is supplying to the system.
But without the Lake Palestine Plant to reduce pressure losses from low temperatures, the city's water pressure is at levels below what is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to maintain optimum safety.
TCEQ requires the city of Tyler to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption, including washing hands and faces, brushing teeth and drinking. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions, the city of Tyler said.
Water for cooking, drinking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before drinking water or consuming water. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the city of Tyler.
Residents without power may purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source. People can also relocate to warming centers, and assist their friends and neighbors in need, the city stated.
"At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours," the statement read. "When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption."
The city of Tyler will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice once it is no longer in effect.
Anyone with questions about this boil notice should call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 531-1285.
The city of Whitehouse also issued a boil water notice on Wednesday due to decreased water pressure in its water distribution system.
According to the city, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or consuming it. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
The city of Whitehouse said customers will be notified when boiling water is no longer necessary.
Walnut Grove Water Supply Corp. also issued a boil water notice because of low water pressure and water shortage in its service area.
The company said the notice is a result of rolling electrical outages affecting its well and the boost plant and the city of Tyler having large line breaks directly affecting their supply to Walnut Grove WSC.
Because Tyler Water Utilities supplies most of its system's water, low water pressure will continue until the supply returns to normal.