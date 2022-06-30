Veteran Arlin George of Tyler was recently honored in Washington D.C. for serving his country decades before in Vietnam — service that ultimately led to his death.
George was one of more than 500 Vietnam veterans and one of 22 Texas veterans who were inducted Father’s Day weekend into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory program.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1972. During his service, he did three 13-month tours in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange. George died in 2007 at the age of 71 from the lingering effects of the exposure.
George’s widow Charlotte George attended the induction on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C.
She said the ceremony was challenging emotionally but that it was also beautiful.
“It was a very emotional experience. For most of us attending, it was a sad time bringing to mind many memories — but also a time of completion, one of knowing our loved ones were finally receiving the honor and respect they never had when returning from Vietnam and that they will never be forgotten,” she said. “It was a beautiful ceremony held in view of the Vietnam Wall.”
She said many people don’t understand the health impact exposure to Agent Orange can cause.
“Agent Orange caused his cancers along with other physical issues. There were emotional traumas as well when seeing the effects on his comrades in arms,” Charlotte George said. “This brought on depression. He had many skin cancers burned off over the years before the final cancer took his life.”
She said her husband rarely spoke of his time in Vietnam and that he struggled with “the demons of war.”
Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, said the event is a way to honor veterans who might have never recovered from the effects of war.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight,” he said. “Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans.”
Charlotte George said 513 names were read this year at the induction, an increase compared to slightly more than 300 this past year.
This is but a drop in the bucket to the numbers lost to the effects of Agent Orange,” George said. "One lady told me she had been searching for 49 years for a way to honor her Vietnam vet, but no one to whom she had spoken knew anything about this organization. “Not her state or federal congressmen, not her Veteran Service Officers nor any of the Veteran organizations in which she was involved.
“So her new mission, and mine, is to try to inform anyone who will listen. It is very comforting and fulfilling to know your loved ones will never be forgotten,” she said.
Army veterans Norman Davis Jr. of Longview and Larry Perry of Gladewater were also honored at the ceremony.
For more information, visit vvmf.org.