At 95 years old, Philippines native and Tyler resident Manuel Bautista says he was proud to have served in the U.S Army helping with post-World War II efforts in the Pacific.
Originally from Panay island in the Philippines, Bautista said that in 1946, he felt called to serve.
Bautista was part of the Philippine Scouts, who were under the U.S Army. More than 250,000 Filipinos fought with U.S. troops during the war from July 1941 to December 1946.
When Bautista joined, he became a part of rebuilding and Okinawa, Japan. The country had surrendered in August 1945, and American forces began to occupy it.
During World War II, he said a lot of civilized areas in the Philippines were destroyed after Japan invaded, including the capital city of Manila. He said having the military come in and help rebuild was a big deal and something he is proud to have been a part of.
Often while working to rebuild, Bautista said he would find himself thinking of the future of the Philippines rather than dwelling on the past. That helped him focus on the good that he and the others in the Army were doing, he added.
After a period of time in the Philippines rebuilding and training, Bautista was sent to be a part of the occupation of Japan. He said he was stationed in Okinawa, where the U.S. Army occupied the whole island, and acted as security along with rebuilding housing and roads.
Serving in the U.S. Army was an honor, Bautista said. The U.S. came in and helped bring peace and "liberated the Philippines from the Japanese.”
Having flashbacks of his days of service and the impact it had on him, Bautista said he would be "proud" to recommend serving in the military to anyone considering it.
"Because it is good for your county," he said
For his service in World War II, Bautista was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal. He said the award recognized Filipinos who answered the call of service during World War II and is the highest civilian honor warded by the U.S.
“I was very, very happy because I didn’t expect it,” he said.
While having the opportunity to serve his country and the U.S. as part of the Army, another added benefit was the opportunity to become an American citizen, Bautista said.
After his two years of service, Bautista worked in different places, including Guam. In 1986, he moved to East Texas where he began working in housekeeping at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.
He joked that he retired three times but couldn’t do without working and kept going back. Each time he went back to work he had his family in mind and said, “When you love your family you are not thinking of retiring.”
Today, Bautista said he enjoys spending time with his family, driving around Tyler visiting his favorite places and chatting with new and old friends.