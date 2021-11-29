CampV and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum will honor the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Saturday by recognizing a Tyler resident who was killed in the attack during a ceremony with speakers and music.
The two organizations will honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, annually celebrated on Dec. 7 to remember those who in 1941 lost their lives or were injured in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ceremony is set for 10 to 11 a.m. at the museum, 150 Airport Drive, Suite 2-7 in Tyler. Army veteran Lt. Col Michael W. Hodge with the Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron will serve as one of the speakers.
A blood drive is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make blood drive appointments, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1273322.
Ceremony organizers will read a newspaper article about Carl E. Webb, 22, a private in the Marine Corps who was reported as the first person from Tyler to be killed in the attack.
Webb was killed on board the U.S.S. Arizona, which sank following the Japanese military strike at the naval base. According to the article, he lived in Tyler for eight years before joining the Marines in 1940.
He graduated from Tyler High in the spring of 1938 and attended Arkansas A&M (now the University of Arkansas at Monticello) for one year. He was born in Waco.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1799 in Tyler is named after Webb.
Carl Webb VFW Post 1799 Senior Vice Commander Chet Johnson said the post was established one year after the Pearl Harbor attack.
"He's from Tyler. It's an honor that we had the post named after Carl Webb, the first casualty of World War II," Johnson said. "It's just an honor. I think it brings it all home back to Tyler, Texas."
He added, "it's an honor to know that a Marine from Tyler, Texas has a VFW post named after him in Tyler, Texas."
The first VFW post was in downtown Tyler where Rick's on the Square now is, Johnson said.
All military veterans, family members and friends of people missing or killed in action will be recognized. The event will also feature musical selections and speakers.
According to the U.S. Census website, the Pearl Harbor attack killed more than 2,400 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including eight battleships.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, as "a date which will live in infamy."
The museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.