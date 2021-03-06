The city of Tyler Parks and Recreation and Tyler Trees Committee handed out hundreds of free tree seedlings on Saturday morning to promote tree-planting and maintain East Texas' wooded environment.
Tyler Trees Committee members gave out seedlings at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances South Tyler location for roughly three hours using a drive-thru service.
Lesbia Avellan came with her husband, Ramon, on Saturday to pick up some free tree seedlings after the winter storm last month caused their trees to fall down.
"We lost the trees in the backyard because of the snow and we needed to get a new one," she said.
Ramon Avellan said his wife loves to garden. She saw the seedling giveaway event online and wanted tp come over for a few trees.
The Tyler Trees Committee began in 1989 after seeing the loss of trees in Bergfeld Park, and the committee membership has since planted thousands of trees at parks and schools.
Angela Bennis, city of Tyler recreation manager, said the mission of Tyler Trees Committee is to get people to plant more trees.
Arbor Gen donated the seedlings for the committee members and volunteers to give away to interested Tyler residents. The donated seedlings totaled 1,500, including nine different species of trees.
"Tyler is growing, and the more we grow the more trees get cut down," Bennis said. "The more trees will can plant, we can add to our urban forest."
The seedling species included Bald Cypress, Red Oak, Black Oak, Chinkapin Oak, River Birch, Yellow Poplar, Flowering Dogwood, Overcup Oak, White Oak, Pecan and Blackgum Tupelo.
The annual seedling giveaway is typically held every February, but due to the winter storm last month, it was rescheduled to the first weekend of March.
Bennis said the best time to plant a tree in Texas is between December and March.
"It's spring time. Everyone wants to get some trees," she said. "The shade keeps your house cool. The best time is plant a tree is today. You can't go back in time to grow a tree for shade."
Any leftover seedlings after the event went to the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation department to be planted in the city's parks.
Ken Wheeler, president of the Tyler Trees Committee, said he's been involved in the trees committee for about 27 years.
"I'm involved because I want to make the community a better place to live," Wheeler said.
He added that people who received the seedlings were excited for the free trees and to receive information on proper planting and care.
"We're known for trees in East Texas, and they don't plant themselves and they don't get to be big overnight," Wheeler said. "Planting a tree properly is important if you want the tree to thrive."
Wheeler encouraged people to research the tree species and how to make the different trees live well.
Arbor Gen, Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler, Texas A&M Forest Service and Brookshire Grocery Co. served as sponsors for this year's tree seedling giveaway.