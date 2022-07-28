After Tyler residents voiced concerns, a city transportation group has made changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street.
The purpose of the street extension is for it to connect from West Grande to West Cumberland Road and connect back into South Broadway Avenue to alleviate some traffic on Broadway.
The Tyler Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee on Thursday removed a part of the extension that would have gone from South Town Drive to Thigpen Drive and in between the Courtyard Condos and Hollyview Apartments.
In March, the MPO approved the extensions of Waljim Street, and residents voiced opposition to the extension between South Town and Thigpen. The amendment Thursday took those concerns into consideration.
“Even with losing this bit … you still have that connectivity that will give that alternate access to that site and be able to give a lot of relief for that intersection,” said MPO Manager Michael Howell.
South Town Drive now becomes the collector from Waljim Street that would connect to South Broadway rather than Thigpen Drive.
The city of Tyler now is working toward getting a preliminary engineering study started for the route, Howell said.
Mayor Don Warren said the city plans to refer to this report as the Broadway Relief Route Study. While the Waljim Street extension is still being considered, other routes also will be looked into to relieve traffic on Broadway.
“Just because you see this line on the map … right now it has not been approved by City Council,” Warren said.
Also during Thursday's meeting, the MPO approved an amendment to the Transportation Improvement Program to allow Tyler Transit to utilize funds and begin the process of planning and looking for a way to expand its operations.
“The discussion as it has been is that essentially as the city of Tyler has been growing, the needs of Tyler Transit have been growing,” Howell said.
The current facility as it is has gotten a little “tight,” he said.
Howell previously said that Tyler Transit’s goal is to find another location for expansion while still using the depot on East Oakwood Street. There are many routes being considered, including having administrative staff at the depot and personnel such as maintenance and bus operators at a new location.
Tyler Transit estimates it could take two to three years to find a location for expansion.