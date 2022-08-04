Tyler Transit's schedule will be delayed Friday because of a funeral procession for Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.
Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Bustos, 29, was killed July 29 when an intoxicated driver hit him with his vehicle while he was working a traffic stop on Texas 155, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway.
For questions about delayed routes, call the Tyler Transit Office at (903) 533-8057.