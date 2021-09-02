Starting this month, Tyler Transit will offer veterans discounted rides on fixed routes when presenting the Tyler R.O.S.E (Recognizing Our Service Members Everyday) discount card.
Veterans must show a driver the R.O.S.E. card to receive the lower fare. All trips will be half the original cost except for the all-day pass, which will remain $2 for everyone.
The Tyler R.O.S.E. Discount Card has been a partnership between the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and CampV since 2017.
Tyler area veterans are always open to join the program by enrolling in person at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Information Specialist Carolyn Verver states that there’s a current total of 514 Veterans carrying the R.O.S.E. discount card and always welcoming new members.
As part of the application, a person must show some form of veterans proof, such as DD-214, military ID, Department of Veterans Affairs identification, Veterans Post Membership identification or a driver’s license.
With the veteran proof, applicants must fill out an application form and bring it to the Tyler Chamber office together with a military identification card.
Upon enrollment, the veteran will receive the Tyler R.O.S.E. card to be used as an identification tool to receive participating businesses discounts for services or products offered, especially the new bus transit offer by the city of Tyler.
Businesses are always welcomed to participate and be a part of the program, which requires them to complete an application provided by the Chamber of Commerce.
After being approved the business will receive a window decal, indicating the discount program to proudly display outside the business. After that, the business will be listed on the Chamber’s website along with other participating businesses.
Current participating businesses can be found at: chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1648/CMS/Community_Information/ROSE-Business-List-for-Web_210809.pdf
A business application can be found at: chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1648/CMS/Community_Information/Business-Member-Form-Veterans-Rose-Discount-Program.pdf
For further questions regarding the application or for more information about the Tyler R.O.S.E. discount program, contact the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce at 903-592-1661.