Tyler Transit will be altering schedules and routes beginning Monday, Nov. 1 through Monday Jan. 3, 2022 in preparation of holiday traffic in the south Tyler area. See the route and schedule changes here.
Broadway Express Route
This route will not serve Broadway south of the Donnybrook Transfer point. Those wanting to go south to the Cumberland Mall area will have to transfer to the South Tyler route. This change is to prevent congestion.
South Tyler Route
During this time the South Tyler Route will run two 30 minute services. One service will be south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point in order to serve S. Broadway Ave. and the Cumberland Mall. The other will be west of the Donnybrook Transfer Point, serving Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. and Old Bullard Rd. All stops on Old Jacksonville Hwy. south of Grande Blvd., Cumberland Rd. and Faulkner Park will be open as “on-call” stops.
Other Routes
The remaining four routes, North Tyler, Front and Erwin, Campus Connector and Medical District, will have slightly modified schedules. This is to ease the time transfers with the Broadway Express altered schedule.
Holiday Schedule
- There will be no transportation service on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
- There will be Saturday service following Black Friday, Nov. 26.
- There will be no transportation service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
- There will be no transportation service on Christmas, Dec 25.
- There will be no transportation service on New Years Eve, Dec. 31
For more information about upcoming Tyler public transit services, maps and schedules visit www.tylerbus.org or call (903) 533-8057