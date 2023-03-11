Tyler Transit altering Route 12 to service veterans

Starting April 1, Tyler Transit is altering the South Tyler Route, also known as Route 12, to provide service to the Department of Veteran Affairs and other businesses along Centennial Parkway.
The pilot route will utilize the second entrance into the Villages at Cumberland Park, instead of entering at the first light, and go north (in the opposite direction) every half hour. Tyler Transit will move signage and bus stops across Centennial Parkway to the north side before April 1.
"Tyler Transit has a lot of activity on Centennial Parkway, but the bus stops are across the street from many of the businesses riders are trying to reach," said Russ Jackson, Tyler Transit Director. "We need to help those with special accommodations, like our veterans, have better access, so we're piloting a new direction for that stretch of road in the South Tyler Route. This also allows for a quicker flow for the buses to make their routes. By moving down to the second entrance, we will be speeding up that particular bus's times of service into other areas of its route."
Tyler Transit will continue to evaluate the South Tyler pilot route to efficiently service riders.
Veterans can receive discounted fixed route rides with Tyler Transit with a Tyler R.O.S.E (Recognizing Our Service Members Everyday) Discount Card. Veterans must show a driver the R.O.S.E. Card to receive a lower fare. The Tyler R.O.S.E. Discount Card is a partnership between the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and CampV. Tyler area veterans are invited to join the program by enrolling in person at the Tyler Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit the Chamber's website.
Tyler Transit fares are as follows:
Adult 12 and older: $1
Children age 6 to 11: $0.50
Children age 5 and under: Free
Medicare, Seniors (65 and older), and Persons with Disabilities: $0.50
For the safety of everyone aboard, operators do not carry change. Cash fares require exact change.
For additional information, contact Tyler Transit at (903) 533-8057 or visit www.tylerbus.com. The Tyler Transit Depot is located at 210 E. Oakwood St. and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.