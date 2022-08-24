The city of Tyler will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week as part of the second year of its signal timing improvement project.
The identified intersections will build upon the corridors that were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have experienced less reliable travel times, according to the city.
This year, the initial implementation of the new signal timings will be done remotely by the traffic engineer with the Advanced Transportation Management System. The ATMS includes software, traffic signal communications, traffic signal controllers and vehicle detection, according to the city.
Previously, signal retiming had to be accomplished on scene by manually reconfiguring each of the signal controllers at the intersection. The new ATMS system is allowing for a quicker implementation and less staff time in the field, according to the city.
Intersections that will be retimed this year include:
- South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway
- South Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Houston Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Front Street
- East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue
- East Houston Street and South Fannin Avenue
- West Front Street and South Bonner Avenue
- West Front Street and South Vine Avenue
- West Front Street and South Palace Avenue
- West Front Street and South Glenwood Boulevard
- West Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue
- West Fourth Street and South College Avenue
- West Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
- West Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue
- West Fifth Street and South College Avenue
- West Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
The city will gather data on the retiming project for several months and release a report at the end of the year.
The city expects to replace 14 of the 149 existing traffic signal cabinets, which also includes battery backups. The upgrades will replace equipment that is past its life span and will allow staff to better maintain the traffic signal system and keep signals operational during a power outage.
The replacement of the traffic signal cabinets and the battery backups is a proposed project in the city of Tyler's 2022-23 work plan of the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.
The Half Cent Sales Tax board opened its annual workplan for public comments Aug. 9, and residents have until Oct. 17 to provide comments.
Residents can provide comments on any or all the projects by calling (903) 531-1126, by mail to City of Tyler, Half Cent Sales Tax Manager, 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710 or at tinyurl.com/32kwhr9y .
Opportunities for public input on the proposed 2022-23 budget are available by attending upcoming council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave.
Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting.
To view the city's budget presentation, proposed tax rate and property tax calculator, visit www.cityoftyler.org .