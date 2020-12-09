Tyler will be replacing and relocating sewer lines in town after inspecting the needs in the city's sanitary sewer system.
The City Council received an update on the consent decree including the status of completed and ongoing projects and the planned work that will be happening to the city’s sewer system in the coming year. Consent decrees are legal agreements between two parties that solve a common problem without either party admitting liability or guilt.
In 2017, the City of Tyler entered into an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the City’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. The Consent Decree became effective on Apr. 10, 2017.
In addition to the update, the city council voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to execute two engineering services contracts with Adams Engineers and Development Consultants for work on the sanitary sewer system.
The force main and air release valve inspection and design project contact in the amount of $141,840 includes on-site inspections of about 94,360 linear feet of force main, or pressurized sewer pipe routes. The inspection also includes about 27 air relief valves or vaults and one check valve. Another goal of the contract is to replace portions of lines where defects are found during the inspection.
“Annual inspections of the force mains and air relief valves are required as part of the consent decree,” said Utilities Engineer Tiffany Currie. “Additionally, deficiencies that are observed in the system during these inspections are required to be remediated.”
The contract to relocate the sewer line will will cost $99,680 and includes the design and description of work needed to relocate about 1,210 linear feet of 10-inch sanitary sewer line.
The line is in disrepair and located in the 2800 block of Southwest Loop 323.