A Tyler teen, who has traveled the world thanking law enforcement and wrote a children's book about police, received an award Thursday night to honor her hard work and dedication.
Savannah Solis, 15, began writing thank you cards to law enforcement officers at age 10 after seeing New York City police officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu killed in a shooting in 2014.
Six years later, Savannah has sent over 10,000 thank you cards across the globe. She's traveled to several states and outside of the country speaking at schools to teach kids about law enforcement.
And in July she released her book titled, “She Believed She Could, So She Did,” showcasing her journey while educating children about the different and good sides of law enforcement. The proceeds from the book will go toward four police-related charitable foundations.
Solis received Texas Minority Coalition's Freedom Award at the 2020 banquet at Willowbrook Country Club in Tyler.
Texas Minority Coalition President Stanley Cofer said this year's banquet was focused on supporting law enforcement, and Solis received the award based on her service to law enforcement.
"It's very impressive for her to be so young and have an admiration for law enforcement and realizing being a first responder requires dedication," Cofer said.
TMC Vice President Alejandro Gauna called the work Solis has done for police officers amazing.
Savannah said it felt good to receive the award from the coalition.
"I just hope I can get my message out to officers and let them know they're needed, especially now," she said.
The mission of the coalition is to unite, educate and inspire conservative minorities under the values of faith, family and freedom.
Savannah said she never thought she would be traveling the world and become an author at 15.
"I knew I wanted to keep thanking law enforcement," she said. "It just got bigger."
Her mom, Debbie, said kids from around the world are buying Savannah's book.
Debbie said Savannah was very shy at 10 years old. She would often communicate through writing cards and notes to tell her family how she was feeling.
"And it was her heart that was written on the card," Debbie said.
Savannah moved to Tyler when she was in the third grade and she found it easier to talk to police officers because she was passionate about their work and looked up to them.
Solis is also working to get her own foundation, They Matter to Me, established. She wants to create scholarships for kids who have lost a parent in the law enforcement field.
Over the summer, she and her family take trips to police departments across the country to thank officers for their service. So far, they've visited 36 states as well as London, England to thank the metropolitan police.
She wants to continue traveling to more states to thank police officers for their work this upcoming summer.
She's currently a Chapel Hill High School sophomore participating in the early college program, in which she'll obtain her diploma and associate's degree. For her career, she definitely wants to go into law enforcement and hopes to become a K-9 officer.
Her book is available at stores including Barnes and Noble, Target and Amazon.