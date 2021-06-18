A Tyler teen with a passion for advocating for adoption is heading off to Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competition in Richardson as Miss Fort Worth Outstanding Teen.
A 2021 Tyler Legacy graduate Celeste Lay, 19, will be competing throughout the following week at the Eisemann Center and will sing “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” a song she was inspired to perform after being a victim of bullying.
Lay said she was bullied in school because she was adopted.
“My birth parents were 16 and 17 when they had me. So, they knew that raising a child at their age would be quite impossible,” she said.
At 2 days old, Lay met her adoptive parents. Before she moved from Plano, Lay told her story about how bullying impacted her.
“I was made fun of because I was different than others. A lot of kids make fun of adoption and I don’t think that’s right. So when I moved to Tyler, I told myself, ‘I’m going to be who I am and if they make fun of me, whatever, I’m going to be the best sunshine here in Tyler.' So no one’s going to rain on my parade,” Lay said.
Mayor Don Warren, her closest friends and relatives showed up to the Tyler Rose Garden Friday afternoon to send well wishes to Lay as she leaves Tyler on Saturday.
“It means the world to me, just knowing that I have such a great support system and my family here supporting me. It means the world,” Lay said.
Lay faces a competition against 36 girls. The four phases of competition are private interviews, fitness, talent, evening gown and on-stage questions. The winner of Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen will compete at a national level in July in Orlando, Florida, against 51 girls across all states.
Before they get on stage, Lay said all girls competing gather backstage, huddle and pray together as a sisterhood to bring peace among them all.
Her hope is that when she sings the song on stage, judges will see her determination for being a happy-go-lucky person.
Lay found her passion at only 12 years old, when she was asked to be a Lone Star Princess for Miss Plano Christine Tang in 2015.
The Lone Star program is a mentoring program for the Miss Texas organization, where girls ages 5 to 12 could participate.
“Ever since I stepped foot on the Miss Texas stage, I knew I wanted to compete for the title one day,” Lay said. “I saw how brave all the young women were who were competing and how they were so passionate about sharing their platform. I knew that sharing my platform about adoption needed to be heard across Texas."
As she goes into the competition with her current title, she has kept her title for a year, which she describes as a lot of responsibility and a full-time job.
“I think children need to know about the importance of adoption. When I go to elementary schools and share my story with them, I bring this book with me. It’s called ‘Tell Me About The Night I Was Born’ and I share with them that story and I say, ‘Y’all were chosen for your families,’” Lay said.
Lay said to prepare for her competition next week, she practiced interviews, answering questions about her platform, resume and political questions. She worked out during the week to make sure her body was healthy for the pageant. She also made sure she was prepared vocally and performance ready.
“I feel really prepared. I’ve worked super hard for this moment, and really, I’ve just put it all on God. It’s what God has decided for me,” Lay said.