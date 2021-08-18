Physical Education Teacher Ashley Phelps walked into the Andy Woods Elementary School Library Wednesday morning to see it full of teachers and students cheering "Congratulations, Coach Phelps." She had just found out she was one of six finalists for the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year.
She said that her principal always keeps the teachers on their toes with things like jokes, but when she came to her class that morning saying they needed to talk about an incident with a kid she was confused and concerned, she certainly didn't expect the exciting announcement she walked into.
“I was racking my brain about everything that happened yesterday and I came in and saw balloons and cheering and my mind flipped, I didn't know what to think, complete shock.” Phelps said.
Phelps walked through the library doors and was shocked to see the banner announcing her as a finalist. She was in tears of joy as she hugged her son, who attends Andy Woods, in celebration.
Her husband was on the phone through the whole thing and congratulated her. Phelps also called her mother and sister who said they “knew she would make it as a Texas Teacher of the Year finalist.”
She said that she set up lunar golf in the school for the kids and her son likes to say, ‘mommy won because she did lunar golf,’ but she thinks the reason is not only this, but so much more.
“I love to give kids a different experience,” Phelps said. “Not all of our kids can be on a soccer team or a football team, so we’re going to do things that are going to give them that experience that possibly they either can't afford or just don't have the opportunities to do in life,”
Phelps gives all credit of her becoming a teacher to her mom, a long time teacher at Tyler Junior College who she got to watch impact students' lives growing up.
“I got to go up to TJC and play pretend teacher in the empty classrooms up there as a kid and dreamed of one day having a job,” she said.
Phelps now has the opportunity to impact the lives of countless kids.
Phelps has a goal of teaching all of her students that their bodies are special and they should care and fuel them in positive ways. She added that a lot of people think exercise isn’t fun, but she is proud to have the opportunity to show kids that you can have fun with fitness and do what's best for their bodies.
She also lets kids know that In her classroom it is all about teamwork and sportsmanship and knowing that there will be times when you win and lose, but it’s always important to have a good attitude.
There are times she has doubted herself and said, “God, you have picked the wrong teacher for the job, I don't know what I'm doing here,” but the Lord has different plans for her and she is excited to see where he will lead her next.
“As awesome sweet people have said, ‘we’re state bound, baby,’” Phelps said.
Out of the six finalists, there are three are elementary teachers and three are secondary teachers.
Phelps has also been named the Districts Elementary Teacher of the Year and Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
All six finalists will travel to Austin in October where they will be interviewed by a panel of judges made up of representatives of educational leadership associations, community business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.
The panel is tasked with selecting two state-level winners, one the Elementary Teacher of the Year and the other the Secondary Teacher of the Year. One will be designated to represent Texas in the national Teacher of the Year program.
State teacher of the year winners will be announced on October 15, 2021 during an award ceremony at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.
All 40 Regional Teachers of the Year will also be recognized at the ceremony.
Since 1969 the Texas Teacher of the Year Program has honored those who show excellence in the classroom. Teachers who prove to excel in both leadership skills and teaching are recognized each year by the program, which has been facilitated by TASA since 2011.