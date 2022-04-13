Employees of the Tyler Street Department worked Wednesday to clear about 90 areas of trees and damage caused by Tuesday night's storm.
“These guys come in, they don't complain, they don't ask questions, they're all dedicated,” said Jeff Kirt, storm water foreman for the Tyler Street Department. “We have every member of the street department on hand working or resting at this point to come in later (Wednesday night), so we can continue on trying to remove these trees.”
Members of the team had been working since about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kirt said.
He said he has never seen a storm like the one Tuesday night.
“This has been by far the worst storm that I've been involved in — the second (worst) was around 27 trees or so,” Kirt said. “The destruction out there is unbelievable.
“It's devastating and it's disheartening to see what some of the residents are dealing with and what we have to deal with as well,” he said.
About 45 fallen trees took down power lines with them, Kirt said.
The center of the city saw the most damage, he said. Those areas most affected include the Azalea District, the Hospital District, areas around Tyler Junior College and Chilton Avenue at Fourth and Fifth streets.
A main priority for the team is to get the streets clear enough for emergency vehicles and police to access them, Kirt said.
Oncor is focusing on restoring power to homes and removing large trees from power lines, he said. As soon as those personnel are done, his team's goal is to be “right behind them” to get the trees out of the way, he said.
It will take at least two weeks to completely clear all the damage and debris off city streets, he added.
“ Our main priority is getting the streets open where the bigger limbs and trees are across the road,” Kirt said. “Later on we can bring some sweepers through and clean the residual mess that is left behind.”
Residents who wish to clean their yards can do so, but it is important not to mess with large trees or those with power lines tangled through them, Kirt said. Cutting a large tree could lead to it rolling onto the resident, a car or into a house, and electrical lines could still be live, he said.
Kirt said he likes seeing the community is coming together to clean up after the storm. Some residents have helped the street team move branches to the sides of roads, left positive comments and even given out drinks to workers, he said.
“It’s nice to hear when they call and they thank you for what you're doing,” Kirt said. “I think they understand the situation we are in and the hours that we’re working, and you do have residents out there that are behind us helping us. Everybody seems to know what's going on and being really patient with us, and we thank them for that.”