Cleanup and recovery in Tyler are almost complete from damage caused by the April 12 storms.
Straight-line winds of about 100 mph were recorded in the city, according to the National Weather Service.
Hundreds of fallen trees and tree limbs were left in the wake of the storm, as well as downed powerlines.
The city's Street Department received more than 300 calls reporting downed trees and limbs, officials said. Employees have worked to cut up and remove trees and limbs from streets, and all right-of ways were expected to be cleared as of Friday.
Other about the storm cleanup, according to the city of Tyler:
Traffic signals
The intersections of South Chilton Avenue and West Fourth and Fifth streets are open. The traffic signals are working with the exception of the traffic detection camera at West Fifth Street, which only affects the timing of the signal.
The South Chilton Avenue and West Fifth Street signals had major damage from a tree falling on the mast arm and breaking the wires. Once the traffic detection camera is repaired and operating again, these signals will be retimed for better traffic flow.
Traffic signal outages can be reported by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000
Solid Waste
The Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush pick-up caused by the storm. The department has filed more than 400 work orders for brush pickup.
The department anticipates having all of the work orders completed by May 2 when bulky item collection begins.
To be picked up, brush must be at the curb. Customers may not see their usual drivers because of different crews being assigned to brush pickup.
The city asks customers to be patient with the brush pickup because of trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other city departments to clear downed trees from streets and right-of-ways.
Parks
Rose Rudman Trails are now open.
When going to city parks, residents are reminded to be cautious when visiting areas where there are standing dead trees and overhead hazards. The remaining hazards and debris will be removed as soon as possible, weather permitting.
Any new damage can be reported to the Parks and Recreation Department by phone at (903) 531-1370 or through an online form at tinyurl.com/2spfecz2 .
At Rose Hill Cemetery, a tree that fell on the east side and damaged the fence has been removed, and the fence will be repaired as soon as possible.
Development Services
Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the storm.
Residents and contractors have until Tuesday to take advantage.
To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore electricity, contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the city when the work is complete.
The city's electrical inspector will follow up with a virtual or on-site inspection of the completed work. Residents are encouraged to hire licensed, insured and bonded contractors.
The department also has relaxed requirements on residents who need to repair structural damage related to the storm. Residents and contractors are still required to get proper permits.
The office will need to know the scope of work for the project, not detailed building plans. The repaired work will need to meet the minimum code standards specified in the 2015 International residential code adopted by the city. An inspection is still required.
For information, email the permit center at permittechs@tylertexas.com or call (903) 531-1151.
RAVE Alert System
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Rave Alert Smart 911 System at tinyurl.com/yckb9azd .
By signing up for the alerts, residents will receive emergency weather notifications on cell phones and landline phones.
Electricity
Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages.