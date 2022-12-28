The Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks is right around the corner, and park lovers are invited to get outside and join celebrations across the state.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) will celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks beginning January 2023.
The Centennial Celebration will officially kick off statewide on Jan. 1, with “First Day Hikes" and other events. New Year’s Day hikers will be welcomed across the state, and many parks, including Tyler State Park, will offer ranger-guided walks and hikes for this special event.
The celebration will continue with special events at 89 state parks throughout the year, inviting Texans to visit with their families and friends. State parks offer a variety of experiences, from easy-to-access playgrounds and picnic and camping areas to back country hiking for the more adventurous.
The idea for Texas state parks began in 1923 when Texas Gov. Pat Neff called for a State Parks Board. He envisioned a Texas dotted by camping and recreational spaces held in sacred trust for the public good.
He appointed the board to begin locating sites for the establishment of a state parks system saying, “Texas is rich and diversified in climate, in scenery of natural beauty, and in the variety of its native plant and animal life; ideal for the location of public parks and recreational centers.”
Texas State Parks have lived up to that vision and so much more.
Texas State Parks play a significant role in conserving habitat that benefits people and wildlife, encompassing some 630,000 acres, including 481,000 acres of Texas aquifers, rivers and reservoirs that protect drinking water.
Parks also provide critical habitat for wildlife, including more than 50 threatened and endangered species. They also attract close to 10 million visitors every year, generating $891 million in economic value and $18 million in sales tax revenue, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.
TPWD’s Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin said he hopes all Texans will visit at least one state park during the Centennial celebration year.
“We invite all Texans to experience these precious public lands that truly belong to them,” Franklin said. “We hope this is the year every Texan visits at least one state park.”
Today over 630,000 acres are devoted to Texas State Parks.
Although the Texas park system has expanded significantly in the last one hundred years, 95% of Texas is still privately owned.
History of Tyler State Park
In 1933, President Roosevelt charged the National Park Service to lend its services as part of his New Deal program. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built the Tyler State Park infrastructure, allowing out-of-work Americans to re-enter the workforce. Texas State Parks transformed from a handful of undeveloped properties into a robust system of over 50 parks, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife. Texans soon added camping, fishing, and hiking to their family traditions.
"Trailblazing Texans worked to ensure that parks were for everyone," Texas Parks & Wildlife states on its website. "While WWII soldiers were away, Texas women kept parks operating. This opened the doors of change, elevating the roles of women in the workforce as leaders."
However, African-American visitors were prohibited from participating, with all requests deferred due to no separate facilities having been provided.
In 1949, Thomas R. Register, Rev. J. W. Presley, and Dr. P. E. Madlock, representing the Tyler Negro Chamber of Commerce approached the park manager asking about access to fishing and picnicking. He referred them to the State Parks Board.
After being denied there, the group filed Register v. Sandefer to desegregate all Texas state parks. Eventually one side of the lake was minimally developed for African Americans, a situation which continued until the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when the park was finally totally integrated, according to a publication by UT Tyler scholar Vicki Betts.
In 1963, heavy rain caused a 100-foot section of the earthen dam to fail, and the lake drained. TPWD rebuilt the dam and updated the park, completing the work in 1975. The park gained new screened shelters, group camp area, 120 campsites, 35 picnic sites and a new headquarters building.
Tyler State Park event set for New Year's Day
Tyler State Park will be kicking off the 100 Years of Parks celebration with a New Year’s T.R.Yathlon. The “TRY” stands for “Trekking, Riding, and kaYaking."
Visitors are encouraged to check out the stations throughout the park where they can learn about these sports from the enthusiasts themselves.
Adventurers can join members of the East Texas Trekkers for a walk in the forest; learn about mountain biking from the East Texas Trail Advocacy, and try out kayaking with park rangers as guides.
Tyler Tourism Committee member Boyd Sanders explained the Tyler State Park plays an integral role in the Smith County community as well as across the state for those traveling.
“Tyler State Park is a great escape into the outdoors for learning, trying new skills, fishing, swimming, boating, biking and more. It is a place to gather with family and friends to create memories to last a lifetime,” Boyd said. “The park also offers Ranger programs to introduce our visitors to the park’s natural resources, history of the area, and outdoor skills to make the park visit more enjoyable.”
The 985.5-acre Tyler State Park is north of Tyler in Smith County.
The New Year’s T.R.Yathlon event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tyler State Park is located at 789 Park Road 16 and can be reached at (903) 597-5338. The park is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Entry to a park is free on the day it hosts an official 100-Year Celebration for day passes. Guarantee entry by reserving your free day pass.
For more information, visit the Tyler State Park website.