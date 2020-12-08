At about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, things took an unexpected turn for Tyler's solid waste department when one of the drivers noticed smoke coming from the back of his truck.
Leroy Sparrow, Solid Waste Director for the city, said one of the dumpsters that the truck picked up had something hot enough to ignite the load that the truck was carrying. As soon as he realized his garbage truck was on fire, the driver made the quick decision to dump the load of trash in an empty nearby commercial parking lot.
Sparrow said that these types of fires happen about once a year.
"This is the second one that I've had," said Sparrow. "It's just a good example of being mindful of what we put in the trash."
The driver and truck were both unharmed, and Sparrow says the pile of waste unloaded by the truck will be picked back up after the fire departments on scene deem it safe.