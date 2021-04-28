A Tyler sex offender was sentenced to 60 years in prison for viewing and sharing child pornography.
Wesley Brogan, 46, entered guilty pleas to four charges, including possession of child porn, two counts of possession with intent to promote child porn and sex offender’s failure to register annually, in the 241st District Court on Tuesday.
Brogan was sentenced to 20 years for the possession of child porn charge, 60 years each for the possession with intent to promote child porn and 10 years for not registering as a sex offender annually.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. said in the court hearing that the sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time. Brogan was arrested Aug. 25 last year and he has been in the Smith County Jail since then.
According to an arrest affidavit, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Tyler police detectives to find Brogan. Through the investigation, officers learned he is a registered sex offender from Oklahoma City, Okla., and is on federal parole for possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police located Brogan’s residence in Tyler and interviewed him. Brogan admitted to not following the sex offender registration requirements in Texas. Brogan told police he’s looked at child porn for 20 years and that was the reason his Google account was locked down. He also told police he used a messaging app on his phone to send the pornographic images, the affidavit stated.
Brogan's boyfriend, Justin Jackson, 35, of Tyler, was also arrested and indicted for possession of child pornography. On April 5, Jackson entered a guilty plea in court and he was sentenced to eight years in prison.