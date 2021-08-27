One Tyler senior living facility is requiring all of its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine within roughly two months.
ER Senior Management, which is based out of Abilene, began its mandatory vaccination program, Vaccinate to Eliminate, on Aug. 2 for all associates working at its senior living communities, including Meadow Lake Senior Living in Tyler.
The company also has locations in Abilene, Amarillo, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Indiana.
According to ER Senior Management, all new hires need to have proof of vaccination or begin the vaccination process. Those who are currently employed can choose to receive their vaccine until the proof of vaccination takes effect on Sept. 15.
All employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15.
“Our decision to mandate the vaccine for our team members came with multiple factors in mind: but first and foremost, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our residents and our team members, who are considered family," Brian Dowd, ER Senior Management CEO, said. "We are supported by other leaders in the senior living industry space who encourage vaccine mandates for associates, including the American Senior Housing Association, Argentum, the American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living, and others, guidance from our federal and state governments, and data from health professionals nationwide.”
Cindy Clark, ER Senior Management’s vice president of human resources, said the company's employees have been in the "pandemic trenches" for the last 18 months.
“The ‘Vaccinate to Eliminate’ campaign is a critical initiative," Clark said. "Now, more than ever, we need our team members’ support to carry out our shared goal of protecting our residents as much as possible. Getting vaccinated is our best option.”
The vaccination policy includes that human resources must inform the employees what type of vaccination is covered and the timeframes for receiving the vaccine. The facility will provide on-site access to the vaccines or a list of locations for employees to get the vaccine on their own.
The facility will pay for vaccinations and all associates will be paid for time taken to receive vaccinations. Associates will either need to show proof of vaccination or an approved reasonable exemption, according to the policy.
Those who get their vaccines off-site or on-site during their unscheduled time will be compensated for the time they took their vaccine. The company is giving wellness incentives for associates who receive their vaccinations within the specified timeframe, the ERSM policy states.