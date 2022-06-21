The ladies at The Hamptons Senior Living recently got together for a tea party, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
This year, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. The historic occasion marks 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.
Residents at The Hamptons watched “The Crown” to get into the spirit, then enjoyed a spot of tea with friends. The tea party was made complete with crown cupcakes and cookies. Harry, Meghan, and even the Queen herself made an appearance.