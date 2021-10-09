At 89 years old, Ruby Curry has been visiting the Tyler Senior Center almost every day for the last 15 years.
“It’s always been fun to come; it’s always been fun to play games. I’m doing my favorite thing right now, that’s working puzzles. I enjoy the crochet class when we crochet,” Curry said.
Another one of her favorite things about the senior center is the staff, who she said has always made her feel welcomed when she walks through the door. She also recommends the senior center to others.
A hidden Tyler gem, the senior center offers a variety of classes, activities, programs and resources for seniors in the community who are 55 and older. The free facility also provides free lunches to members each day.
From line dancing, clogging, bingo, arts and crafts, and a coffee club, to educational programs, the Tyler Senior Center aims to educate seniors on how to make better decisions, such as on health and finances.
“We’re very, very lucky and fortunate to have this facility and that we are open right now,” said Laura Wilkerson, supervisor at the senior center.
Upon arriving at the Tyler Senior Center for the first time, a senior will be given a registration form to complete, asking for such basic information as an emergency contact. There is no charge and a photo identification is not required.
After registering, the senior will then be given a key fob that will allow access into the building during business hours. The fob system also allows administrators of the senior center to keep track of who is in the building.
The senior center also serves seniors a free meal each day from Meals on Wheels if they are 65 years or older. Seniors are permitted to eat at the facility or take their food home with them.
Wilkerson said most visitors who are at the facility usually visit for about an hour a day and do an activity. Though new to her position, Wilkerson said she’s been finding out what seniors enjoy doing to ultimately be able to offer similar activities at the senior center.
The senior center contains board games, a billiard room to play pool, a computer lab, pianos, a library, puzzle room, an art room with oil paint, a sewing room with yarn and supplies, and a craft room. There is also a large cafeteria and kitchen and a common area with a television. Each day, there are about six activities for seniors to participate in.
The senior center was closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it reopened in August. Wilkerson said the facility is following COVID-19 guidelines.
“We can’t mandate them, but we’re encouraging mask wearing, we’re sanitizing every where we can. We wear gloves and social distance, with exercise class, everybody’s spread around and when they dine,” Wilkerson said.
She also emphasized that though many seniors are vaccinated, they need the fellowship after being isolated and sheltered.
“For them not being able to interact with each other, that was difficult for them and now they’re very excited to be back together and to be able to do things together,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson has also organized theme days, such as crazy sock day, just for fun. Staff at the senior center is working to put together a cookbook that will contain each senior’s favorite family recipe. The staff also throws a birthday celebration once a month to celebrate each senior’s birthday within the month.
“First and foremost, the interaction with other people – I think we all need that interaction. I think going through COVID-19 has shown us how much we need each other and the support system,” she said, adding that most seniors bond with each other.
Fellowship is also another reason why Wilkerson said seniors enjoy their time at the center. Exercises, socialization and practicing hobbies are all things seniors have enjoyed. Seniors also can participate in occasional outings, such as to the East Texas State Fair.
The senior center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors who attend the senior center must be self-sufficient. It is located at 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler. For information, call (903) 597-0781.