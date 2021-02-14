As cars flipped over and ice caused part of Interstate 20 to close, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran issued a Disaster Declaration for Smith County on Sunday.
In a statement, county officials said, "Most of the state is under a winter storm warning through Monday, and emergency management officials are urging residents to stay home if possible, and do not drive on icy roads. Bridges, overpasses and other elevated structures are the first to freeze but other areas of roadways will continue to worsen as temperatures continue to plummet and ice and/or snow accumulation is seen in the area."
To get updated conditions, check www.DriveTexas.org which also has traffic updates. If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.
In Tyler, city officials said residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.
Traffic signal outages are also expected due to power outages. Drivers are urged to drive slow and treat an intersection as a four-way stop if the traffic signal is not working.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.
“I cannot say enough about the professionalism of each of the organizations involved in our winter storm emergency response efforts, all of which are working hard to keep fellow East Texans safe and to be ready for a variety of any needed activities as this winter weather event unfolds," Moran said. "It’s a continued reminder of the quality of law enforcement and emergency response individuals and agencies that we have here in Smith County who are highly trained and ready to respond. Kudos to those groups.”
In addition to the Interstate 20 closure with vehicles stranded between U.S. Highway 69 North and FM 14, the City of Tyler Police Department reported South Broadway from Cumberland to Heritage had several vehicles stalled, unable to climb the hill due to ice. Also the South Broadway area between Houston and 5th, Shiloh Road, Gentry and several areas round Loop 323 were icy, causing issues for drivers.
School closings
All Tyler ISD campuses are closed on Monday.
"We've been out driving the roads like we always do when we get this type of weather. Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel school on Monday," Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said.
The Tyler Junior College campus will be closed on Monday but they will have virtual learning.
All UT Tyler campuses will be closed closed. Those students who take online classes, those are still being held.
ABC Son Shine School (Longview), Angela’s Little Angels Daycare of Tyler (also the 16th)
Athens ISD (also the 16th), Big Sandy ISD (also the 16th), Brownsboro ISD, Caddo Mills ISD, Canton ISD, Carthage ISD (the school announced virtual learning through Feb. 18), Creative Kids Learning Center in Tyler, Gilmer ISD (the school announced virtual learning through the 17th), Gladewater ISD (also virtual learning through the 17th), Grand Saline ISD (school announced virtual through the 17), Harmony ISD (also virtual learning through the 17th) and Jacksonville ISD.
Others include,
Kilgore College (the college announced virtual learning for all campuses), King's Academy of Tyler (also the 16th), Longview ISD, Malakoff ISD, Martin's Mill ISD, Mimi's Creative Kids Learning Center, Ore City ISD, Palestine ISD (school said virtual learning on Monday), Quitman ISD (also the 16th), Van ISD (doing virtual learning the 16th and 17th),
Whitehouse ISD (also closed the 167th).
Conserving energy:
Residents in other areas of Texas have been experiencing rolling brown outs — temporary loss of electricity — because of the extra burden on the state’s electrical grid. Smith County officials have been informed that East Texas could also experience brown outs. If this occurs, do not contact your electricity provider.
In preparation of any loss of electricity, make sure your generators are fueled up and your phones are charged.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible, through Tuesday, February 16, to help the state with electricity shortages.
"We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said. "We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time."
Tips to reduce electricity use:
- Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (ovens, washing machines, etc.).
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
On Sunday, Moran and the Fire Marshal’s Office worked with the Sheriff's Office and other county agencies on disaster response. They also worked with the Road and Bridge Department, Emergency Services Districts Nos. 1 and 2, UT Health EMS, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Department of Public Safety and the Red Cross.
Closures
Smith County non-emergency offices were already scheduled to close on Monday in observance of Presidents Day, but Moran anticipates that additional closures of county offices will be necessary as the winter storm continues and hazardous road conditions continue. A final decision on any additional delays or closures related to county offices will be made on Monday.
Due to inclement weather, all UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed on Monday, including the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.Aall CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m.
Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be delivering meals on Monday, February 15. All of the Meals on Wheels clients received a five-day, shelf stable meal box in December to be consumed in emergency situations, such as inclement weather.
Integrity Health Clinic on Old Bullard Road in Tyler, TX will be closed on Monday, February 15th due to weather conditions.
Weather update
Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said d4 to 6 inches of snow are expected in the Tyler area through about 6 p.m. Monday along with about .11 inches of ice.
Thorne said the biggest concerns are the accumulation of ice and other freezing precipitation and the resulting power outages and hazardous road conditions.
“Ice and sleet accumulations will cause some slick road surfaces, particularly on bridges and overpasses,” the National Weather Service said. "Monday, additional heavy snow, sleet and ice accumulations will bring very hazardous road conditions, even of non-elevated surfaces, in addition to power outages.”
Along with the frozen precipitation, Thorne emphasized that “record-breaking” temperatures are expected through Tuesday morning. That includes single-digit temperatures Monday night.