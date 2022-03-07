A Tyler area school has been ranked as the top school in its metro area and in the top 100 public high schools statewide, according to a recent report.
Tyler ISD's Early College High School ranks No. 1 in the Tyler metro area compared to other public high schools in the latest U.S. News and World Report Best High School Rankings. It also secured a spot as one of the top 100 public high schools in the state.
In total, 1,524 schools were ranked statewide and 17,857 nationally. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.
Early College High School is ranked No. 1 out of all public high schools in the Tyler metro area and other Tyler ISD campuses. Statewide, it ranks 82nd and as No. 532 nationally.
"Early College High School is an innovative school serving as a powerful motivator for students," ECHS Principal Amanda Hortman said. "They know that when they work hard, they can reach academic success."
The highest ranked public schools are those in which students exceeded expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores on college-level exams and graduated in high proportions, according to U.S. News and World Report.
There are six ranking indicators used to produce an overall score. These include college readiness (30% of the ranking), college curriculum breadth (10%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
In Texas, Early College High School was ranked No. 109 in college readiness, 539 in college curriculum breadth, 47 in math and reading proficiency and 15 in math and reading performance.
Nationally, the high school was ranked No. 848 in college readiness, 6,486 in college curriculum breadth, 566 in math and reading proficiency, 187 in math and reading performance.
"They don't just go through the motions at ECHS, but truly ensure that the experience is a rigorous one," Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. "That's clear by their 'A' rating in the Texas School Accountability system paired with a highly successful high school graduation and associate degree 'on-time' completion rate."
At Early College High School, students are allowed the opportunity to take Advanced Placement courses and exams. The rate of AP participation is 82%, according to the U.S. News and World Report.
The ranking shows out of the 381 students at the school, the total minority rate is 90%. The female population is 67% and the male 33%.
Broken down further, 73.8% are Hispanic, 13% are Black, 10.5% are White, 1.3% are Asian and 1.3% are two or more races.
Also in the Tyler metro area, Lindale High School ranked No. 2 followed by Whitehouse High School, Tyler Legacy High School and Troup High School.
The Best High Schools rankings identify the country's top-performing public high schools by compiling data from the U.S. Department of Education and statewide math and reading level assessment tests and high school graduation rates. When applicable, U.S. News and World Report also used data from the College Board for AP exam data and from International Baccalaureate as the source for IB exam data.
To produce the rankings, U.S. News and World Report teamed up with global nonprofit RTI International.
For high schools to be ranked in any metro area, that metro needed to include three or more ranked high schools, according to the report. The metro rankings use the same methods as the national ones, but schools are grouped and re-ranked within their metropolitan areas when applicable.
All public high schools were eligible to be evaluated as part of the ranking and nearly all were evaluated in the process of calculating the rankings.
"U.S. News and World Report reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia," U.S. News and World Report states on its website. "That number was reduced to approximately 17,860 schools that were eligible to be ranked. This is the total number of active public high schools that could be analyzed because they had 12th grade enrollment of 15 or greater during the 2018-2019 school year and had state assessment data available."
The other top nine schools in the Tyler metro area include:
|Total enrollment
|Tyler metro area rank
|Texas Rank
|National rank
|State college readiness
|State college curriculum breadth
|State math and reading proficiency
|State math and reading performance
|State graduation rate
|Lindale High School
|1,144
|2
|289
|3,345
|507
|420
|250
|306
|943
|Whitehouse High School
|1,426
|3
|420
|5,114
|609
|353
|448
|604
|1,198
|Legacy High School
|2,240
|4
|435
|5,295
|478
|321
|791
|644
|799
|Troup High School
|328
|5
|702
|8,010
|N/A
|N/A
|285
|212
|1
|UT Tyler Academy at Tyler
|79
|6
|882
|9,780
|N/A
|N/A
|168
|459
|N/A
|Chapel Hill High School
|1,013
|7
|1,037
|11,188
|973
|928
|1,041
|705
|1,145
|Arp High School
|249
|8
|1,067
|11,565
|N/A
|N/A
|683
|570
|890
|Cumberland Academy
|695
|9
|1,092
|11,857
|936
|841
|846
|1,151
|N/A
|Tyler High School
|2,097
|10
|1,143
|12,356
|947
|901
|1,320
|944
|546
To read more about each of these high schools' rankings visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/search?state-urlname=texas&city-zip-metro=Tyler%2C%20TX%20Metro%20Area
To find out more about how the 2021 best high school rankings were calculated, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/articles/how-us-news-calculated-the-ranking