The Tyler Salvation Army is seeking the community's support to raise money and donate gifts to not only grant Christmas wishes but also fund year-round programs helping the homeless and those in need.
Through Christmas Eve, local residents will be seeing red Salvation Army kettles and bell ringers at 43 locations to meet the nonprofit’s goal of raising $370,000.
On Friday at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler, the local Salvation Army hosted its annual Christmas Kick-off for the Kettle and Angel Tree season.
Tyler Salvation Army Capt. Jeremy S. Walker said the goal will be reached because of God, volunteers helping out and community members donating.
"We reach that by the pennies, by the dollars, by the checks that get donated to the kettles," he said. "Every year, we look at it and we pray about it and as we set our goal we just go up a little bit and ask the good Lord and the community to provide for it and it comes through. I don’t know how it happens but it’s a Christmas miracle, that is for sure."
He said it's a blessing to serve people in need, and everyone needs a hand once in a while.
"We want to be that helping hand to get people back on their feet," he said.
The funds raised each holiday season go toward making Christmas dreams come true and then the money takes care of the rest of the year, he said.
The nonprofit provides a 200-bed homeless shelter offering three meals a day, counseling, programs for drug and alcohol addiction and youth programs.
"On average, 82 cents of every dollar that we raise goes right back into services," he said. "The more volunteers we get, the more money raised, the more people we can help in Smith County. We strictly run off the generosity of this community. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and I can’t stress enough how important it is."
He noted the Salvation Army needs an army of volunteers.
"We need folks to come out and ring the bell. And if you don’t have time, folks to donate. Every penny counts," he said.
Tyler Salvation Army Capt. Michelle Walker said there were over 2,000 children and seniors registered last month for gifts for this holiday season, and they need to be adopted.
Angel Tree donations provide gifts, clothing, shoes, necessities and more for senior citizens and children in need.
The Angel Trees will be out at several locations, including the Broadway Square Mall, through Dec. 11.
“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is so important to our community," she said. “We are so grateful for the community's support to make Christmas joy a reality for these angels. What a privilege it is as a community to come together and provide Christmas dinner, clothing, shoes and gift wishes for these families."
Those interested in volunteering to ring the bell this season can sign up at registertoring.com. Local Chick-fil-A locations will also be having a kettle contest to see which restaurant can earn the most.
Jim Teeter, Tyler Salvation Army advisory board chairman, with BMW of Tyler, presented a $10,000 check to pay for bikes that will be given to children receiving Angel Tree gifts.
He encouraged people to not forget about the homeless, senior citizens and others in need this holiday season.
CBS 19 Morning Loop Anchor Dana Hughey also presented a $10,000 check from the Tegna Foundation to help the Salvation Army reach this year’s goal.