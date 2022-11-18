The Tyler Salvation Army held its Christmas kickoff event at the Broadway Square Mall on Friday.
The annual celebration launched The Salvation Army’s Kettle and Angel Tree season.
This holiday season, 43 locations will be hosting the iconic red kettle as volunteers ring a bell to raise money for The Salvation Army with the goal set at $385,000, according to Tyler Salvation Army Director of Development Greg Mason.
“This kickoff event is to publicly signify the importance of this season to the Tyler Salvation Army and its impact on our programs. The significant financial impact from our Advisory Board and the community as a whole helps support all of the services provided locally,” he said. “The kickoff is important because it magnifies and highlights what’s being done here and provide for a sense of accountability, while reminding all of the time frame during November and December we are working to achieve our financial goals."
Tyler Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy S. Walker said the event was a great way to get the community excited about the organization's annual campaign.
“This event is a great opportunity for us to generate some excitement as we get our Red Kettle Campaign started,” he said. “The money raised during this campaign is so important to The Salvation Army, and those monies stay here in Smith County and help us to run essential programs year-round. The need in our community is great, but I’m positive that the residents of Smith County will come together and make it happen.”
The event also launched this year’s Angel Tree season. Last month, The Salvation Army registered over 2,500 children and seniors for gifts for this holiday season.
“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is so important to our community,” Capt. Michelle Walker said. “We are so grateful for the community's support to make Christmas joy a reality for these angels.”
Mason said volunteers are essential for the campaign.
“Volunteers are the backbone of our efforts in this community. We could not do what we do without their doing what they can. It’s a tried and true opportunity for one to express their commitment to service and spirituality, while providing a huge benefit to Tyler and Smith County,” he said. “The services provided are meals, social services, housing and support to those in our area less fortunate. 2,500 kids through the Angel Tree program will receive Christmas gifts this season, as well as 700 seniors, who otherwise may be forgotten.”
With over 12,000 hours to be filled, volunteers are greatly needed through Dec. 24.
Tyler Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman and Owner of BMW of Tyler Jim Teeter presented the Tyler Salvation Army with a check in the amount of $10,000.
TJC Trombone Choir was also on hand to perform Christmas songs.
For more information, visit the Salvation Army website.