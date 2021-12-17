As Amanda Ring stood in line for her kids' Angel Tree gifts Friday morning, she felt blessed and thankful that she'll be able to surprise them on Christmas Day after a hard year.
"I lost my job this summer, and I'm very thankful for the services for me and other families," she said.
Ring, 30, of Tyler, has two boys, who are 5 and 3 years old, and this is her first year to be a part of the Angel Tree.
She plans to wrap the presents for a big reveal on Christmas.
"They (are) still at the age where unwrapping the paper is exciting," Ring said, adding that it'll feel good to see them open the gifts. "I'm excited."
Salvation Army Capt. Michelle Walker said over 2,200 people received Angel Tree presents this year, including around 1,600 children and 600 senior citizens in need.
On Friday morning, dozens of volunteers came together at the Tyler Salvation Army to distribute toys and other presents. Some of the workers included participants in Reconnect, Salvation Army's 180-day addiction program.
The number of recipients rose from roughly 1,800 last year, and Walker said community members still continued to support the Salvation Army's initiative.
"I think the community still came through," she said. "We still have every box full and every kid is getting gifts."
Walker said she and others at the Tyler Salvation Army are thankful that Smith County residents and those in surrounding counties came together to help the Angel Tree.
Some of the volunteers have been helping out for years, Walker said.
Diane Garner and her husband Doug have been volunteering with the Angel Tree program for 20 years.
Garner helped in organizing the gift boxes while Doug directed traffic this year. She's held different roles over the years, such as working the tree at the mall or loading cars.
"It's something that I feel makes Christmas a little better," she said. "I just can't explain it."
Garner said the Angel Tree is about trying to make a family's Christmas better.
Walker and her husband Jeremy have been Salvation Army officers for nine years and captains at the Tyler branch for a year and a half.
She said it's a blessing to see all the hard work come together as volunteers deliver Christmas gifts to those in need, realizing those presents will bring a smile to a child's face.
"It's special because for most people we don't think that kids might not get a Christmas," Walker said. "All the hard work is definitely worth it, knowing that the kids get a gift."
For those wanting to still help, Walker recommended donating to the Red Kettle fundraiser, which will be at several locations through Dec. 24.
The campaign is the organization's largest fundraiser. In addition to helping people during Christmas, donations also fund the 200-bed homeless shelter, counseling, programs for drug and alcohol addiction and youth programs.
Walker said funds from the Red Kettle can help buy gifts for the angels who may not have been adopted this year.
Those interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle can sign up at registertoring.com, call the Salvation Army office at (903) 592-4361 or use the nonprofit's Facebook page at facebook.com/SalvationArmyTyler.