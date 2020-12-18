Single mother Kalli Frances visited Santa's workshop Friday morning to pick up gifts from Tyler Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution.
At least that's what her children thought she was doing.
"They think it's from Santa," she said.
She waited in line for the third year to get presents for the four youngest of her five children, a 1-year-old, 3-year-old twins, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.
"The only word I could think of is 'blessed,' especially since it's hard right now because of the whole COVID situation," Frances said.
The Angel Tree provides gifts to kids and seniors in need for the Christmas season. Parents register a few months ahead and people adopt paper angels at the Broadway Square Mall, Walmart and other businesses through November and December.
On Friday, the families walked up and drove through to pick up gifts to brighten their kids' Christmas.
Tyler Salvation Army Capt. Michelle Walker said about 530 families and 290 seniors received Angel Tree presents this year, totaling over 1,800 families served.
"It's always a relief to be able to fill an angel wish and know a child or senior will have a little better Christmas," Walker said. "It's always exciting to help someone have a better Christmas than they would have originally."
Walker said this year was different because less people went to the mall and signed up to adopt an angel, but thanks to community donations and volunteers no wish went unfulfilled.
She said toy drives hosted by the fire department and volunteers helped out to fill in the missing gifts.
"We were still able to fill every single angel. The community was still able to give in different ways," she said. "People coming through as a community to fulfill a kid's wish."
Walker added that it's great to see a parent's eyes light up with joy because she's able to provide gifts that she might not have been able to without the Angel Tree.
Frances, of Flint, said the Angel Tree has helped her family during the holiday season over the years.
"It definitely helps me financially as a single mother with five children," she said. "Of course, I try not to do this without truly needing it, but this year was a must."
Maria Vazquez has been a recipient of the Angel Tree presents for three years and she loves that she's able to get gifts for her three kids.
"I feel happy when the children smile because they get presents from their mom," Vazquez said.
While the amount of toys was lower this year, Walker said the Salvation Army received more bikes than ever before.
For the most part, the Angel Tree is dependent on volunteers working alongside Salvation Army employees to brighten Christmas for those in need.
"It's a blessing to have everybody show up," Walker said, adding that she's thankful for all the donations and volunteers.
Bob Gentry, a 22-year volunteer for the Angel Tree, called helping the Angel Tree recipients a great feeling.
He and the other volunteers spent four weeks sorting out the donations into boxes for each of the families.
"It makes a good Christmas for them that they wouldn't have otherwise," Gentry said.