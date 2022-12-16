Despite having dozens of java joints, coffee shops continue to pop up in the Tyler area. Whether it’s a quick drive-thru cup of Joe at a large franchise company or an hours-long study session with a latte inside a locally-owned coffee café, Tylerites can’t seem to get enough.
As coffee continues its record-high popularity and post-COVID-19 recovery, Scott Martinez, president and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council, said the coffee not only fuels the individual, but also fuels the economy.
“The increase in coffee shops in many ways mirrors growth throughout the Tyler economy. Last year, the Tyler (metro area) outpaced all other Texas metros in its pace of job growth,” he said. “Our area added over 8,000 direct jobs last year and has experienced strong growth this year as well.”
“We have seen new Starbucks stores this year and other national brands such as Dutch Bros and 7Brew enter the market. We have also seen growth in tea-focused stores such as NobiliTea and HTeaO,” Martinez continued. “We have several local coffee shops that add to the local caffeinated scene such as 1948, The Foundry, and Brady’s which have a loyal following and great beverages.”
And those are just a few of the more than 30 coffee shops in the city, and things just keep brewing as more coffee shops are set to open soon.
Why Tyler?
So what is it about the Rose City that makes it a breeding ground for coffee shops?
Aaron Harris, vice president of development at Dutch Bros Coffee which had three locations planned prior to breaking ground earlier this year, said there are several factors to consider when choosing location sites.
“Our real estate and development team has a few different factors they use to determine how many and where the shops will be,” he said. “Our teams look for thriving and welcoming communities. Tyler is a larger city with room for multiple Dutch Bros and an incredibly welcoming community. The city has all of the factors our teams look for.”
Martinez said Tyler has a strong community, one that has benefitted from the growth of businesses.
“It has added jobs and new tax base to the local economy which is always good,” he said. “We have a strong economy and Tyler is a regional hub for employment, healthcare and education.”
Erin Emmert, manager of Brady’s Coffee which opened in 1996, said the increase in Tyler coffee shops seems overwhelming.
“It can be overwhelming if we think about it for too long,” she said. “It seems like every week a new shop is opening up and for a town the size of Tyler, it seems to be unnecessary to house as many coffee shops as we do.”
Emmert explained that even terminology from one coffee shop to another can be different.
“Coffee terminology seems to change from shop to shop as well. For example, at Brady's we are very traditional in terms of what we offer beverage wise, and we stick to more traditional coffee definitions,” she said. “The biggest difference we see is in the ordering of a macchiato.
"Traditionally speaking, an Italian macchiato is two shots of espresso, 2 ounces, and a small dot of foam on top which makes the entire drink less than 3 ounces total. Starbucks and other large corporate coffee companies have conditioned the consumer to expect something more like a caramel macchiato which is a Starbucks-originated beverage. It's a basic flavored latte, but with a little creative marketing they have changed the purist definition to fit what they prefer to serve.”
“Corporate coffee shops opening now tend to follow that trend and other varying definitions and that impacts our business and other shops that gear more towards traditional coffee beverages,” Emmert added.
However, Emmert said Brady’s, which is on the third generation of serving families and opened prior to the first Starbucks in Tyler, continues to thrive due to its loyal customers.
"The good news is though, that we aren't impacted in our number of customer flow still being loyal patrons to our shop,” she said. “Brady's Coffee Shop is an enigma. It's been open almost 27 years with little to no marketing or advertising and running mostly on word of mouth or random drive-by encounters.”
In fact, the business does not even have a current presence on social media.
Emmert said she felt another aspect of the shop’s popularity is its authenticity to the craft.
“With most generic coffee shops that are fast-paced and immediate, you lose the aspect of the craft,” she said. “No longer does the title barista mean anything if all that's being done is pushing a button on an automated machine that can drop espresso shots and froth milk without skill."
Emmert said she believes the “hometown” aspect does make a difference.
“We're as hometown as it gets. We believe in treating people with kindness and respect and we don't accept rude behavior. We believe that we are all equals and in the four walls of our shop we will treat each other as such,” she said. “I think that kind of atmosphere is what brings people back and keeps them coming for years and years.”
Studies show people just really love coffee
From mom-and-pop shops to big corporate names, the coffee business is showing no signs of slowing down.
The National Coffee Association said the number of coffee drinkers who say their financial situation is worse than it was four months ago has increased by 59% since January, and six out of 10 people now say that they are cautious about their spending habits.
Despite this, overall past-day coffee consumption (66% of Americans over 18) remains at the two-decade high first reached in January 2022. Coffee is more popular than any other beverage including tap water and is most popular in the Northeast, where 72% of adults have had a coffee in the past day.
According to a 2015 study done by the National Coffee Association, American consumers spent $74.2 billion on coffee and the industry was responsible for 1,694,710 jobs in the US economy.
National Coffee Association President and CEO William Murray said following a September 2022 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report the beverage continues to reign in America.
“Continuing its decades-long reign as America’s favorite beverage, coffee is also reaching new heights among young adults,” he said. “The NCDT’s latest snapshot of consumer behaviors and attitudes reaffirms both coffee’s popularity and its resilience, as coffee drinkers continue to brew through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.”
According to the City of Tyler, there are more than 30 coffee shops in the Tyler and Smith County area with more opening soon.