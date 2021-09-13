After hosting the Tyler Run for Autism virtually last year, all those involved are excited to be back in person on Saturday Sept. 18 for their 10th anniversary and continue celebrating the diversity and uniqueness of every child.
The Tyler Run for Autism was founded in 2012 by three mothers who met through taking their sons, who are on the autism spectrum, to therapy at Treatment and Learning Center for Children with Autism in Tyler.
TLC in Tyler is the only place in East Texas that offers a classroom like setting and uses Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy to help the children, something very valuable for children with autism, Misty Wooldridge, president and cofounder of Tyler Run for Autism, said.
“Unfortunately, ABA therapy is very costly,” Wooldridge said. “We were fortunate our insurance plans covered our children, but wanted to find a way to make it more accessible for even more children in our area. Thus, Tyler Run for Autism was born.”
She added that even with insurance coverage, the out of pocket expense can still be around $15,000 per year.
Every one in 59 children are diagnosed with Autism, meaning that most people have been touched in some way by it. Wooldridge said that raising awareness for this is important and currently this is the only event in East Texas that highlights autism awareness and acceptance.
To help promote awareness, local resources for Autism will set up booths the morning of the race to show the community what all is available to them.
“We hope to bring the community together to let them know they are not alone. East Texas has many valuable resources many may be unaware of,” Wooldridge said.
This year's crowd, including vendors, and participants, is expected to be around 1,000. The event is family oriented and aside from the run there will also be over 25 vendor booths, bounce houses, face painters, pony painting and other fun activities.
“We are so grateful the community has embraced our event and has continued to help us grow,” Wooldridge said.
As of today, Tyler Run for Autism has been able to donate over $100,000 to helping children in the community receive ABA therapy at TLC.
The Tyler Run for Autism said that they are grateful for Southside Bank, this year's presenting sponsor, for helping make this important event possible.
“Without the generosity of Southside and all of our wonderful business sponsors, we could not make this happen year after year,” Wooldridge said.
The Tyler Run for Autism will take place at Pollard United Methodist church located at 3030 New Copland Rd.. Same day registration begins at 7 a.m., and for those already registered, the opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m.
To register for the 5K or one mile fun walk before the day of the event or to make a donation visit www.tylerrunforautism.com