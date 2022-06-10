After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tyler Rose Special Olympics (TRSO) has returned to Tyler and is actively seeking coaches and volunteers.
The Special Olympics goes on all year beginning in January and concluding in early November. This year’s first competitions, track & field and cycling, took place in April, according to Special Olympics coach Mark DePaepe.
“I have been with the Tyler organization for about 10 years; I have been coaching Special Olympics for 17 years,” DePaepe said. “This is the first year we are participating since the pandemic.”
DePaepe said athletes were excited to be back competing.
“The track and field and cycling competition was great. The athletes who participated were so ready to get out and be a part of Special Olympics again,” he said. “They were so excited to be there. They really enjoy participating. Parents and house parents told us coming to competition was all their athletes had talked about.”
DePaepe explained the organization was important and extremely beneficial for athletes who participate.
“TRSO is very important to the athletes who participate in the activities. Many of the athletes live in group homes and the TRSO activities are their only opportunity to get out, socialize, and get much needed exercise,” DePaepe said. “The athletes are so happy and enthusiastic when they show up for practices, and even more excited the day of competition.”
“Tyler Rose SO gives the members of the special needs community an opportunity to participate in many different sports. No matter the ability of the athlete, we have something for them,” he added.
DePaepe said after such a long break in activities, the organization is now looking for coaches and volunteers.
“We need coaches and volunteers to help with the practice sessions we have before attending competitions. You do not have to have any special training or degrees to be a coach or volunteer,” he said. “To volunteer as a coach, general knowledge of the sport that person would like to coach or a willingness to learn that sport is all that is needed.
“People who played sports in school, or play on a church team, or just a fan of a sport. Volunteers who do not wish to be a coach are always needed to help with the practice sessions."
DePaepe said sports offered include basketball, softball, bocce, bowling, cycling, track and field, tennis, golf, and swimming with the ability to add sports currently not offered if there is interest by a potential coach.
DePaepe shared becoming a coach has been a very rewarding experience.
“Coaching special needs people has been an extremely rewarding experience for me. They are always so happy to see you, and are so appreciative that you are there with them. They never judge you. They are the most loving and lovable people,” he said. “Volunteering with TRSO gives the community an opportunity to help a wonderful group of people.”
DePaepe said becoming a coach or volunteer is an easy process that can be done online.
For more information, visit www.sotx.org.