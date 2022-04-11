A new program will help Tyler Rose Garden visitors identify its flowers by using a little technology.
The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department launched a new program by installing plaques displaying QR codes that visitors can scan with their smartphones for more information about specific rose varieties, rose care and maintenance and other details, the city said in a statement.
Parks and Recreation Director Leanne Robinett said she hopes the program will be an educational tool for visitors.
“Our hope is the new program will help inform and inspire Tyler Rose Garden visitors to learn more about the different types of roses growing at the garden," she said. "We often get asked about the specifics from visitors and with so many different varieties sometimes that can be challenging to answer on the spot. This will be as simple as them scanning the QR code right from the garden to get all the information they need.”
The program will continue to expand as new rose varieties are planted in the gardens.
In 2019, the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The register is the official list of the country’s historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation, according to the site.
The Rose Garden features more than 32,000 bushes and 600 cultivars, according to the city. It is the largest public collection of roses in the country and one of the reasons Tyler is known as the “Rose Capital of America.”
For more information, contact the Tyler Rose Garden at (903) 531-1212 at tylerparksandrec.com.