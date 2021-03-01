A local restaurant and a residential property in Tyler both saw significant damages after late Sunday night fires.
After 10 p.m. Sunday, Tyler firefighters responded to a fire at Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, located at 813 Lindsey Lane. Most of the fire was in the kitchen area, but the blaze did spread to other areas of the building, according to the city of Tyler Fire Marshal's Office.
There are two Ruby's in Tyler. The location on Lindsey Lane is known as No. 2 while the location at 2021 E Gentry Parkway is known as No. 1.
Ruby Dalia Abarca and her family own and run both of the restaurants. The second location's grand opening was just recently held on Jan. 8.
On the restaurant Facebook page, an announcement states that the Ruby's Mexican Restaurant No. 2 will closed until further notice due to the fire.
While everyone is safe, the post said that all of the employees are without jobs.
"Most of our employees at Ruby’s #2 are mothers who depend on that weekly check," the post read. "We are asking you to please keep Ruby and her family and all her employees at this location in your prayers. We don’t know why things like this happen but like Ruby says 'the Lord will guide us.' Thank you to everyone who has reached out to Ruby she is very thankful and grateful to every single one of you."
Orders can still be placed at Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant No. 1 at 2021 E Gentry Parkway. For carry-out, call 903-617-6816.
Five engines and a ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene. Firefighters left the scene at 11:30 p.m.
A few hours later, at 3:30 a.m. Monday, fire crews went to a residential property at 2512 Alta Mira Dr. for a structure fire.
Firefighters responded to find a building, which was utilized as a gym and banquet hall for the residence, heavily enflamed and collapsed, according to the fire marshal's office.
Five engines and a ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded and crews left the scene at around 6 a.m.
Both of these incidents remain under investigation, and no one was injured at either building as both were unoccupied at the time of the fires.