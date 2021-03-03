People danced and enjoyed food from a taco truck, ate freshly-cut brisket and cracked open some seasoned crawfish at Tuesday evening's Texas Independence Party.
The celebration of Texas’ 185th year of independence was hosted by 1836 Texas Kitchen, located in the West Village Shopping Center off of Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Mundo Villapudua, co-owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, said this is the fourth year the restaurant hosts a party for the holiday. March 2 also has a special meaning to Villapudua and his restaurant.
“It’s our four year anniversary. We opened up four years ago and it just so happens to be that we opened on Texas Independence Day, and also we’re pretty excited with the news the governor gave us. We get to go full capacity and maskless and all that,” Villapudua said.
This event offered music to guests and was accompanied by a fireworks show that was scheduled as soon as the sun went down. With Abbott’s news, Villapudua added he was especially excited about the celebration.
Villapudua said he decided to call the person who was setting up the firework show.
“Bring more, we’re celebrating even better,” Villapudua said.
This year was the first time the restaurant hosted a firework show. Villapudua plans to turn the show into an annual event.
“I love our community. Our community goes up and beyond to come out and support us,” Villapudua added.
With the variety of food available, East Texans from the surrounding areas came to 1836 to celebrate the holiday.
New London residents Chris Pokrzywa and Rachel House Ray said they saw the event on Facebook and drove 45 minutes to Tyler just to attend.
“I actually Googled something to do for Texas Independence Day near me, this was the first thing that came out,” Ray said.