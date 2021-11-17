Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' position is not vacant at this time, but community members addressed Smith County commissioners Tuesday recommending a replacement for the position.
On Thursday, Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression, abuse of official capacity and theft between $750 and $2,500 by a public servant. He was released on the same day on bonds totaling $30,000.
Pct. 1 Constable’s Office Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were also arrested Nov. 10 on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. They were released the same day on bonds totaling $30,000.
Several community members spoke at Tuesday's meeting, saying the constable's office always has been respected in the community, but recently, it has been an embarrassment. Even though the constable's position is not open at this time, community members asked the Smith County judge and commissioners to appoint Willie Mims as Pct. 1 constable.
“I'm asking for the Commissioners Court and judge to please listen and hear us from the community,” said Hector Garza, deputy chair of the Smith County Democratic Party. “What happened last week to Pct. 1 not only continues to bring a bad name to the office, but this is an absolute embarrassment.”
Garza added the administration has been in the headlines many more times in the past 11 months than the Pct. 1 constable's office has ever been in the past 20 years.
“If discussion is brought up about who to appoint to the office for the interim, we are letting you all know we don't want your choice,'' he said. “We want our choice. We want Sgt. Willie Mims.”
Nancy Nichols also addressed the court: “All of Smith County benefits when we have honest leadership that strives to connect with people in our community in order to understand our needs and serve the people. Pct. 1 constables have done this in the past, and we look forward to having our good constables back.”
County Judge Nathaniel Moran reiterated the fact there is no vacancy in the Pct. 1 constable position and reminded residents of rules in a situation like this.
“As you all know, there are very very tight statutory provisions about when and how authority is given to remove someone, or when they vacate that office and when this body in particular has any authority to act in those situations,” he said.
This is a matter of current interest, but no appointment will be made until and if there is a vacancy in the position, he said.
Earlier this year, former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of official oppression Sept. 16 and sentenced the next day to six months in the Smith County Jail. Commissioners named Shawn Scott, a Tyler native and retired law enforcement officer and security company executive, as interim Pct. 2 constable.