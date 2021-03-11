She was only a 15-year-old high school student when she lost a very dear friend to the one thing no one in her small town thought could happen — suicide. Jonny’s missing presence left his classmates in Fairfield feeling empty and sad. Their entire world had been turned upside down. But out of the rain came a rainbow.
Mallory Fuller, now a Tyler resident, made it her mission, from that day forward, to dedicate her life to advocating for suicide prevention.
In 2015, Jonny’s family partnered with the Jason Foundation to get the Jason Flatt Act passed in Texas. Fuller traveled with her late friend’s family to advocate and testify on behalf of the act. It later became law, which requires educators to be trained in suicide awareness and prevention.
Fuller started The Happy Heart Blog, where she would later get the inspiration to write a children’s book, “Henry’s Happy Heart.”
Fuller began writing the book at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in February last year. Almost exactly one year later, Fuller’s book was published and is available on Amazon.
“Henry’s Happy Heart” is a story of two friends, Ruby and Henry, that tackle both physical and emotional hurdles while achieving their big dream of being in a science fair together. Ruby, the main character, helps her friend Henry through the obstacles.
Through the book, Henry is troubled and doesn’t know how to answer one of the questions about the science fair project. When he is worried and can’t figure it out, Ruby suggests Henry sees the teacher for help. When Henry sees the teacher, the teacher is able to help him through that obstacle.
Another example the book shows is that of Henry not feeling well one day when he goes to school. Ruby notices and suggests he sees the school nurse, who helps him feel better. The final obstacle happens when Henry is acting differently. Ruby notices and suggests he sees the school counselor and Henry works through his worries.
“He was having anxiety about the project that they were working on and he was having anxiety that he wasn’t good enough or that he was going to fail. It was really him not able to get past that fear of failure,” Fuller said.
In the end, the characters win the science fair.
“It’s kind of a way to talk about mental health with kids in a child-friendly way and bringing about the conversation of talking to trusted adults when you’re struggling,” Fuller said.
Fuller said Henry acting differently near the end of the book, symbolizes the warning signs of suicide that need to be noticed. Main suicide warning signs include loss of interest in activities, decreased performance in school, drug and alcohol abuse, as well as talking about wanting to die or being a burden to others and sleeping a lot.
“That all goes back to mental health is health. I think as a society in general, we neglect our mental health. We wouldn’t stay at home and not do anything about it if we knew something was wrong physically. So it’s important for us to go see someone or talk to someone if we’re having mental health issues also,” Fuller said.
In the book, Henry and Ruby are not people, but animals. The entire book is told from Ruby’s perspective, which Fuller said played a role in delivering the message that having good friendships is important.
“If it weren’t for Ruby, Henry wouldn’t have gone and seen the counselor to begin with. She’s able to see these things in Henry and encourages him to seek help. That all goes back to looking out for the people around you, in the kid version, but in an adult version, looking out for these warning signs and being aware in the ways other people are struggling,” she said.
In “Henry’s Happy Heart,” the school counselor Henry and Ruby go to in the end, has a bigger meaning for Fuller. The counselor, Miss Cherry, represents Fuller’s best friend who had her own struggle with suicidal thoughts.
“She has a really incredible story of overcoming her suicidal thoughts and being a much stronger person now,” Fuller said of Cherry.
Fuller said that watching Cherry go through her mental health issues was heartbreaking, and that because of losing their close friend Jonny originally, their school counselor was trained in suicide prevention and was able to talk to Cherry about the struggle she was going through.
Also in the book, there’s an illustration of a heart on Henry’s chest, which changes colors when Henry is not feeling well. For example, when he isn’t OK, the heart changes from red to green. And when he starts to feel better, it changes back to red.
“It’s an illustration of his heart and the different emotions he’s feeling. I felt like the heart was a good way to talk about feelings with kids, because it really, our brain is what really designates feelings, but when we look at the heart with kids, it’s like our heart has all these emotions and these feelings and all these different things that it can feel,” Fuller said.
At only 23 years old, Fuller has accomplished so much. She has advocated more for suicide prevention. Fuller also has her own college training program, which she developed with the Jason Foundation.
The college training program was something Fuller was able to implement into Greek life at her alma mater, Texas A&M University in College Station, which focused on the warning signs of suicide, risk factors and what can be done.
She uses her training program to talk about her own story of losing someone to suicide. She hopes to bring the training program to university organizations in Tyler.
Fuller’s blog, The Happy Heart Project, is an outlet for her to share stories of people who have overcame suicidal thoughts. It’s also a place where she shares resources with people, including parents. Fuller’s posts range from people who have experienced anxiety and depression, to her own story and her body image.
“I’m 5’11" and I have been 5’11" since I was in the sixth grade. I think having people point out how tall I am, especially at such a young age, was something that kind of bred that insecurity in me,” Fuller said.
Throughout school, Fuller experienced comments from classmates, coaches, claiming she was wasting her height on pageants instead of sports.
“I’ve struggled with not liking being so tall, I’ve struggled with looking at myself in the mirror and hating the size of my hips, different things like that,” she said. “Overall, as a society, we could be a lot kinder to one another. You never know what somebody is struggling with. You never know if somebody is having suicidal thoughts, you never know if somebody is struggling with depression or whatever that may look like, because mental illness looks different on everyone. Being kind to one another and always being cognizant of what we are saying to each other, what we’re posting on social media especially."
Fuller is a first year graduate student pursuing a master’s degree to become a speech pathologist. She’s also been involved with the Miss Texas organization for about 15 years.
For every five copies Fuller sells of her book, she is donating a book to an elementary school library.
“That’s my main mission behind this, is to get it in as many hands as possible, in as many young readers as possible,” Fuller said.
"Henry's Happy Heart" is available to purchase on Amazon for $9.99.