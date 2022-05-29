Tyler resident Jose Alonzo returned to his hometown of Uvalde last week, but the circumstances were grim.
As he paid his respects at a memorial Thursday, days after a deadly mass shooting left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead, Alonzo ran into an old friend.
It was Kimberly Rubio, the mother of Alexanderia “Lexi” Rubio, a 10-year-old victim who was killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Alonzo knew Kimberly Rubio from when he interned at the Uvalde Leader News.
“I knew maybe I'd run into her, but I wasn't sure if she just wanted to stay at home,” Alonzo said. “When I did run into her and when I saw her walk up to her daughter's cross, I just started crying right then and there.”
Rubio turned and saw Alonzo, and she gave him a big hug.
“We both just cried in each other’s arms,” Alonzo said. “... She doesn't deserve this. Her daughter doesn't deserve this. Her family doesn't deserve this.”
Rubio posted on Facebook that her daughter was honored for earning all A grades and received a good citizen award in ceremonies at the school shortly before the shooting. Lexi was a softball and basketball player who wanted to grow up and become a lawyer. Lexi's father, Felix Rubio, is Uvalde County sheriff’s deputy. The couple told CNN that he was among the officers who responded to the shooting, the Associated Press reported.
Alonzo spent some of his elementary and high school years in the small town of Uvalde, which has a population of about 16,000. He attended Benson Elementary as a child and remembers the town as quiet.
Alonzo’s homecoming this past week was painful, he said.
“I'm a native Uvalidan and I'm hurt, ” Alonzo said.
While visiting the memorial with crosses to remember all the victims, Alonzo said he spoke to a couple whose granddaughter was at Robb Elementary during the shooting and survived.
The young girl is horrified, Alonzo said. She doesn't know if she wants to go back for third grade, and she’s so traumatized from when she heard and saw her classroom door handle wiggle.
“That's just going to last with her forever,” Alonzo said.
Alonzo stopped by Robb Elementary, which he said is blanketed in tents, cameras, news crews and police. The atmosphere is eerie, he said.
“It was breathtaking and it was gut wrenching as well,” he said. “I definitely felt this sense of coldness and a little bit of darkness as well, walking closer to that school.”
Alonzo said despite the cloud of sadness, the community of Uvalde is strong. He said there are free flowers at the entrance of the local Walmart, which people take to the memorial or to the elementary school to show their support.
Alonzo said the people in Uvalde are the type where if they know you, they care for you.
“People are so sweet,” Alonzo said. “They’re there for each other, it's very connected. It's just such a small town, you would never expect something like this to happen.”
Alonzo, who works as a reporter at Tyler news station CBS19, is taking pictures and video to share with his news team so East Texans can see what is happening on the ground in Uvalde. He has been coping by sharing the scenes on social media.
“I'm here with the community as well, this is my hometown and I just really want to share,” Alonzo said. “I want to personally share that we're more than just a mass shooting, we are a community.”
Alonzo recalled when he first heard of the news last week. He received a call from his grandmother, who lives in Uvalde. The connection was bad, but he heard her ask if he had seen posts on Facebook about what was happening in his hometown.
No, he hadn’t seen anything, Alonzo told her. He then opened Facebook and saw that there was an active shooting threat at Robb Elementary. He thought it was scary, but recognized there had been similar threats in the past and didn’t pay much attention to it.
Alonzo said his grandma kept calling him, but due to the bad connection he couldn’t understand her. All he knew was that she was panicking.
It wasn't until later that day when he was home and about to edit his work for that evening’s newscast when he started getting breaking news alerts about a shooting in Uvalde. At the time, two children and one teacher had been killed.
Alonzo tried to continue working, but notification after notification came through, and the number of deaths kept rising.
“It was getting to me,” he said. “My directors, they even called me to check on me asking if I was OK and I was honest with them, I wasn't OK.”
Emotions were intense today. But I felt the love and support from the community. #UvaldeStrong #UvaldeTX pic.twitter.com/6ZTxM6ofrF— José Alonzo (@josealonzotv) May 27, 2022
Alonzo said it was an intense day and he just wanted to get his job done. As a reporter being so connected to the news, it was difficult to experience the constant live updates.
“I was just horrified and honestly traumatized by the alerts,” Alonzo said. “No one prepares you, nothing prepares you to see your home with breaking news alerts just constantly going on.”
Alonzo wants people to recognize that what happened at Robb Elementary can happen anywhere, at any time, even when one does not think it can happen.
“You need to be aware of your surroundings and definitely report something you see suspicious,” he said.