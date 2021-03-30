A Tyler resident died last Friday night after a two-vehicle wreck in Smith County near Lindale.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry, Israel Soto, 58, of Tyler, was traveling south on US Highway 69 and made an unsafe left turn directly in the path of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
Soto was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler, according to DPS.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Deena Carole Turvaville, 58, of Lindale, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition, DPS reported.