Tyler resident and former NASCAR driver Lance Fenton, along with teammate Kevin Madsen, have teamed up as the only All-American driver team at Le Mans in the Ligier JS P4, currently taking place in France. The drivers partnered with renowned French team, Les Deux Arbres for their debut in the Ligier European Series and are racing as No. 50 Les Deux Arbres.
Fenton and Madsen have raced together in a number of different series collecting podiums at many U.S. tracks, as well as European circuits, including Spa-Francorchamps. They now look to add to that success by focusing on future drives together in the Ligier European Series, starting with Le Mans.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance-focused sports car race held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. It is the world’s oldest active endurance racing event.
Unlike fixed-distance races whose winner is determined by minimum time, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours. Racing teams must balance the demands of speed with the cars’ ability to run for 24 hours without mechanical failure, according to Fenton.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans was first run in May of 1923 and is so iconic Hollywood made a movie about the race featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari.
Fenton said the movie brought knowledge of the race to the public and felt fortunate to be competing.
“I’m just fortunate to have the opportunity to be able to race this track. It only races twice a year as it encompasses city streets in Le Mans,” Fenton said. “The Ford vs Ferrari movie added some knowledge to the general public about its history and has made it even more popular.
“It’s the pinnacle of road course racing.”
Fenton explained the chance to compete came by way of invitation.
“It was by invitation from Ligier, the manufacturer of the car. They are trying to increase interest in this type of car in America,” Fenton said. “We are racing a Ligier P4 which is a newer car to the racing scene. There are currently less than 20 in existence and they are all carbon fiber.”
“We were fortunate enough to get a brief introduction to similar versions of the cars that are in the USA and that truly got us excited for the opportunity at Le Mans. To imagine the Ligier JS P4 going down the Mulsanne straight is a racer’s dream,” he said.
On Wednesday, the 39-car Ligier European Series field, with 12 Ligier JS P4s and 27 Ligier JS2 Rs took to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit where Fenton and Madsen ran consistently in the top five during the first practice session.
Fenton, who has been racing for 30 years and plans to compete in several more European series races, said the duo had a very specific goal.
“Keep penalties to zero and finish in the top three in class,” he said.
Qualifying races will take place up to the morning of the Le Mans 24 Hours on Saturday.
Live stream will be available for Race 2 on the Ligier European Series YouTube page.